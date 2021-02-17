We continue to provide our students, not only with standards-based rigorous instruction, but also social opportunities that were stripped away from students last spring. There are a number of Treasure Valley students still unable to enjoy five consecutive days in the classroom.
So, in spirit, join us as our schools celebrate 100 days!
On Friday, February 19th, Emmett K-5 students will celebrate 100 days of face-to-face instruction during the COVID pandemic. Grades 6-12 will hit 100 days on Thursday, February 25th, because the district started the school year in a hybrid model.
We’re doing it on a shoestring budget, when you compare Emmett to other 4A and neighboring school districts.
The upcoming Levy Election would help strengthen our foundation, yet keep Emmett grounded. We’ll have more about the levy in the newspaper, on Facebook and in community meetings.
And of course, if you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at 208-365-6301 or cwoods@isd221.net.