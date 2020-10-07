Emmett Schools COVID update

With a growing number of quarantined students, which equates to fewer students in the classroom for face-to-face learning, the Emmett Board of Trustees voted 5-0 Monday night to reduce CDC’s quarantine recommendation from 14 to five (5) days. This applies only to the Emmett School District.
Emmett students, who wish to return to school after five days, would be required to test negative for the COVID virus and must wear a mask for an additional five (5) days. Students would also agree to a temperature check in the morning and have no COVID related symptoms. Students who don’t wish to test or comply with the temperature and mask expectations will be expected to complete the 14-day CDC recommended quarantine.
The 10-day quarantine period is based on calendar days, which, in most cases, shortens the number of missed school days. The balanced approach is intended to reduce the risk of spreading the virus and reduce the number of face-to-face instruction days missed by quarantined students who have tested negative.
Masking in most cases is not required within the Emmett School District under the yellow category, although health officials continue to recommend masks to help contain the number of positive cases.
Superintendent Craig Woods made the recommendation Monday night after reviewing internal data, which shows, as of Monday night, that 147 students and staff members were under quarantine restrictions because they had direct exposure to someone who had tested positive for COVID or who was listed as a “probable” because they had direct exposure to a positive COVID test and COVID-like symptoms.
“The emotional drain on students and parents is simply too much for some families and families are objecting. A couple of students have been on back-to-back quarantine periods. That’s not beneficial for our students who really should be back in the classroom where we know it’s the best learning environment,” Woods said.
Woods told trustees that it is a risk and that trustees could reevaluate as more data is collected and presented at future board meetings.
“We recognize that Southwest District Health Department will continue to advise parents that students who have direct exposure to someone with COVID to quarantine for 14 days. But now parents will have a choice.”
Trustee Michael Garner wanted to relax the rules even more, while Trustee Chairman Hoss White said Woods’ recommendation was a good starting point. White said he would be ready to consider future changes (more relaxed or more restrictive) as more data is available. Trustees will discuss it at the October 12 meeting.
Results of last Thursday’s Crush the Curve testing
Superintendent Woods also reviewed the results of the district testing event with the Crush the Curve organization.
“We had hoped more students and staff would have taken advantage of the test, which cost the Emmett School District $10 for each test administered,” Woods said. “On the positive side, our three district nurses were trained to conduct testing for staff and submit the swabs to the Crush the Curve lab for a quick turnaround for results.”
The test results were compared to the district’s internal COVID statistics. Of the 50 people who were tested on September 30:
2 tested positive for COVID
1 was already quarantined
1 student not in our database before 10/5
48 tested negative
2 probable cases tested negative
16 are presently quarantined
30 not in our database (students and staff)
Woods also presented this information for the board to consider before voting on the recommendation to shorten the number of days a student or staff member must quarantine:
15 additional students quarantined tested outside of Crush the Curve and were negative
150 total quarantined students
7 confirmed COVID cases K-12
9 probable (Close contact with a confirmed COVID case and symptoms)
Woods said he reviewed statistical information with Southwest District Health and local medical and community officials Monday.
The current daily new cases (averaged over the past two weeks) per day for Gem County has increased from 2.41 to 3.08 per 10,000 people.
“We all need to work together to try to bring this number down in Gem County. Fortunately, the district’s numbers seem to be improving a bit after a couple of weeks where positive and probable cases spiked in schools,” Woods said.
“The district will continue to monitor the statistics very closely to make sure that the new related quarantine rule for students and staff doesn’t backfire,” Woods said.
Definitions:
Confirmed: People who have been tested positive for COVID.
Probables: People who had direct contact with someone who tested positive AND has COVID symptoms.
Suspected: Students or staff who are ill and have been tested and are awaiting results, or who will be tested.
Special note: A total of 4 students who were first identified as “probable” have tested negative and no longer tracked as “probable” by the Emmett School District.