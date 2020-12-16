When you think of a homeless person, what do you picture? Does your mind go to the panhandler on the corner, someone living in a tent, or even a drug user? This may be your first thought however, not all of the homeless fall into that stereotypical picture. The number of homeless students in the Emmett Independent School District would shock most people. There are about 50 homeless students in the Emmett School District. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, a federal program designed to give funding to schools to support their homeless student population, defines a homeless student as any student who lacks a fixed and regular night-time residence. According to Amy Burr, Emmett Independent School District’s McKinney-Vento liaison, “Most of the school district’s homeless student population is represented by families who are living doubled up due to financial or economic hardship. This can sometimes cause them to have to move homes frequently. There’s a good chance you know one of these families. They are just ordinary people that are struggling.” Homeless Students attending school can be disrupted by their family having to move to a neighboring district. In this case parents and school officials come together to decide if it’s in the best interest of the student to stay in their current district so their education is not disrupted. “In these instances, it is imperative for everyone to focus on what is best for the student,” Burr said. “Solutions for these situations include: the bus company driving a bit further, using McKinney Vento funding to give the parents a gas card, or even working out something with the new district the student lives in.” COVID-19 has not eased the burden of homelessness. “We haven’t seen a rise of COVID numbers in our homeless students because we can’t specifically track it,” Dr. Isa DeArmas, Assistant Superintendent of Federal Programs said. “We do have more homeless students this year than in years past.” Due to the increase of homeless students, there is more of a need for donations and anyone can help. “Yes, we are always looking for donations of everything. They don’t just have to be monetary donations,” Burr says People could even donate hygiene items, clothing, or food items. We also partner with the food pantry here in town which is open on Tuesday evenings.” However, when donations are in short supply, DeArmas says, the school district has an angel fund, created by donations. The angel fund is set up to help with needs that the McKinney Vento act may not cover such as new coats for homeless students or even students in need. “Separating a family in need from a homeless family is hard,” Burr said “I want to help them all but the McKinney-Vento Act funds can only be used for homeless students.” Federal funding is dispersed to every district based on the amount of homeless students in the district. When a student first enrolls in school there is a housing survey in the registration packet, and if they mark anything besides permanent housing, Burr contacts them. “For those worried about privacy, we are confidential with their information,” Burr said. “Due to FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) we don’t talk about it freely with staff. It’s a very private matter and we treat it that way.” Both Burr and DeArmas agree that if they could tell the homeless families in their district one thing it would be: “We care. We want to help and we have ways to help.” For more information: Read more about the McKinney-Vento Act https://www.sde.idaho.gov/federal-programs/homeless/index.html Contact Amy Burr at aburr@isd221.net or call her at 208-365-0839 or if you want to donate to the Angel Fund.
