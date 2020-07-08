The Emmett Independent School District has adopted a budget for the 2020-21 school year that is $800,000 less than the one they operated on in 2019-20. The reductions required realignment of its administration, cuts in the technology department, and across the board tightening at almost every aspect of the system.
Education budget cuts requested by Idaho Governor Brad Little as a response to overall state budget concerns in light of the fiscal uncertainly created by coronavirus control measures were only part of the issues the ESD Board of Trustees and Superintendent Craig Woods had to tackle in trying to reach a balanced budget for the coming year.
A substantial raise in health insurance premiums to the District amounted to another $430,000 challenge.
“What we did to offset nearly $430K in insurance cost increases was to restructure the district office at a savings of $310K,” Superintendent Woods said. “The administrative team then looked at technology costs and determined we could reduce nearly $90K in expenses in the line item of hosting fees.”
Those moves countered the majority of the insurance premium bump but it took cooperation from the rest of the district departments and schools to adjust for the expected holdback of funds coming from the State of Idaho.
“We looked at class numbers and transferred staff to offset retirement which saved close to $240K,” Woods said.
“Other small savings through the budget helped us to reach our goals. This is a very lean budget that will delay a few projects and initiatives, yet allows us to keep our staff as whole as possible as we move into a very uncertain year”
“I would like to say that administration, teachers and all staff worked together in reducing our district expenses and I am very proud of the work that they have done during such a difficult time,” Woods said.
Other areas receiving large cuts to make the budget pieces fit included instructional improvement funding which saw a fifty percent reduction and Interscholastic programs – like music, drama, and athletes – took just over a nine percent reduction. Each of the interscholastic programs have routinely raised much of their support outside of the funds provided by the district. The approved amounts for the extracurricular activities in the coming year amount to about 1.6 percent of the total budget.
Reflecting on the additional cuts in activities budgets, Board member Ronnie Weekes stated that “if patrons want to give back to our students, now is the time to do it.”
The administration made efforts to keep the activities “pay to play” fees directly encountered by Emmett students to a minimum. Some area schools are charging students as much as $500 per sport or activity to be able to participate.
The General Maintenance and Operation budget was set by the Board of Trustees at $18,350,270 for the coming year at the special meeting on June 29. The majority of revenue for that budget comes from the State of Idaho using a student equivalent formula which Governor Little has requested to be pared. About 8.3 percent of that budget is derived from local property taxes through a maintenance and operation levy that is in effect for one more year. An additional $4.6 million comes to the district, mostly from Federal restricted funds, which must be spent on specific programs like special education.
The board also ratified its master contract with the teachers’ association at the special meeting.
Board member Ross Walker commented during the open public meeting that “to try and keep teachers where they are, other areas had to be cut.”
No adjustments were made to the salary scale other than the state mandated increase in the minimum salary from $38,500 to $40,000.
With no change in the levy amount for the coming year, most taxpayers will likely see a reduction in the school district levy rate portion of their property taxes in December due to the overall increased assessed taxable property values in the county.