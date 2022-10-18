It came with lots of fanfare, rounds of cheers and chants, and then with silent awe when finally unveiled.
Oct. 11 will be remembered at Emmett School as the day that “Jake” came to town and left behind a $100,000 fitness center as a gift. But for many of the students his “Don’t Quit” message to them may have as great or greater a lasting impact than the state of the art facility now available to them on the balcony of the school gymnasium.
“It is our goal to put as many fitness centers in middle schools and elementary schools as possible,” We have to reach kids in their growing stages to encourage them with a message of Health, Hope and Family. Many kids don’t have that going for them right now and we have to change that course now.”
That’s how national fitness expert Jake Steinfeld explained his passion for motivating kids and the purpose behind the “Don’t Quit” fitness center initiative of the National Foundation for Governor’s Fitness Councils (NFGFC).
Steinfeld called the “Don’t Fit” initiative a non-partisan effort in the “on-going war on childhood obesity.”
It was that passion and mission that brought Steinfeld to Emmett and connected him with a group of students just as passionate to meet him.
Steinfeld was greeted in front of Emmett Middle School last Tuesday morning with a warm welcome complete with a marching band, a rodeo queen astride her horse and a John Deere tractor. Those gathered to greet their guest from Brooklyn, New York in Gem County style were dozens of EMS students who had achieved a remarkable number of accomplishments over the past year. From sports champions and musical feats to a variety of state and national competition winners, they gathered to greet the man with the anticipated gift, and his message of “Don’t Quit.”
Steinfeld was joined for the day by Idaho Governor Brad Little and both were warmly greeted in a raucous student assembly in the auditorium and loudly cheered as they cut the ribbon to the new array of exercise equipment. Little had previously declared October as “Don’t Quit Fitness Month” in Idaho and his office coordinated the NFGFC efforts to find three schools in Idaho to be selected to receive the fitness center gifts this year.
Little’s proclamation challenged families and communities to renew their commitment to making physical activity and healthy eating part of the children’s daily lives.
According to Bill Bradley with the NFGFC, “Emmett Middle School was one of three Idaho schools selected as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. The other two winning schools were Fairmont Junior High in Boise and Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot.”
This year the states of Idaho, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota were selected for the program. The program is making its way into all 50 states and are now two-thirds of the way through. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.
The selection process relied upon, among other items, a submission of a video explaining the need the school had for such an asset. The three Idaho schools were selected from among 140 video submissions.
Five Emmett Middle School kids under the supervision of physical education instructor Dana Williams created the video that swayed the selection committee decisions in their favor.
Most of the EMS kids had no idea what had been installed three weeks ago in space that previously had been used primarily for storage or small meeting groups. After the assembly they were given a preview. A couple dozen kids had the honor of getting a sneak preview and instructed in the operation of the various apparatus so they could demonstrate some of the exercise potentials available to kids of all levels of physical mobility.
For Williams, the gift will provide the school “the ability to engage a broader range of the student body in physical activities that they are most in need of and most capable of being successful at.”
Steinfeld shared with the kids at EMS that his life changed during middle school when he was given an opportunity to change himself with the gift of a small set of weights. It not only changed his body image, it changed his career trajectory. Forty years later the former professional body builder retains a passion for steroid free physical body development and fitness workouts.
“It about building a healthy foundation for yourself. And then you think about all the things, that if I did these exercises that I didn’t do yesterday, what else can I do with my life,” Steinfeld said. “When the kids, which we’ve seen, go home and talk about exercise, they get their moms and dads, and the grandmas and grandpas, and their aunts and uncles interested in exercise as well.”,
Steinfeld summarized the excitement he shared so abundantly with the Emmett Middle School kids last week in his belief that “If you give the schools the tools, it’s amazing what happens.”