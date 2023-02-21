School lunch programs have taken on some pretty big challenges in recent years. For the Emmett School District that has meant rolling with the punches, expanding its offerings, and keeping a focus on a commitment that “no child will go hungry.”
Finding healthy meal choices that kids of all ages are willing to try has been a growing obstacle as fast-food offerings have evolved and variety has expanded. As school kids age and get some “off campus” options in high school, competing with or supplementing those choices has become a new hurdle.
With COVID came another level of food safety concerns.
The national response to COVID brought a new level of financial support also which altered the availability of school lunch programs regardless of financial need. Now that support has dramatically decreased and the schools are left holding the bag.
Fortunately, in Emmett a number of community organizations and individuals have stepped in to help ESD to keep that commitment to keeping kids fed.
During COVID virtually every student was offered a free breakfast and lunch option. The previous free or reduced cost lunch programs which followed income guidelines was set aside and opened to all. While that support has changed, many families either became accustomed to the program’s benefits or are unaware that free meals once again require an income verification and application.
Over the past year the number of “unpaid” meal accounts has been growing.
That’s because Emmett Schools will not deny a child a meal if they want one according to ESD Child Nutrition Director Tyree White.
Superintendent Craig Woods also supports that position.
“We will always feed our students at school, regardless of their account status,” Woods said. “Hungry kids don’t learn well. Our students will not be hungry while they are at school.”
Those unpaid accounts do however impact school food service budgets. So when local businesses, individuals and groups stepped up recently, their generosity was warmly received by the District.
New Leaf Thrift Store was one of the first to contribute to the red ink on the student account ledgers. Then an individual stepped in anonymously with a $14,000 contribution. Butteview PTO has chipped in.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
The accounts were clean by the end of 2022. But they are building again. Unpaid charges run anywhere from $300 to $500 per day across the District.
“We have had a number of parents who became aware through the recent gifts that they were no longer receiving waivers and have committed to do what they can to help fill the gap,” White said. “With the level of inflation many of them are experiencing that can be challenge for them as well and the free or reduced criteria isn’t taking inflation into account currently.”
Compared to meals off campus, the offerings at the schools are extremely reasonable. Elementary meals are $2.50 and the High School meals are $2.90. Applying for the free or reduced meals can take those costs down to free or 40 cents a meal.
Some States have stepped in and are picking up where the federal COVID support diminished. So far in Idaho each school district is finding its own solutions by either shifting funds from other needs or receiving generous community support as has so far been the case in Emmett.
Costs not the only challenge
Feeding kids, regardless the cost, can be a challenge. While most elementary and middle school students are left with the choice of the school offered menus or bringing lunch from home, the open campus nature at Emmett High School provides another competitive challenge.
Over half of the EHS student body leaves campus during lunch. While the break from the campus might not entirely be in search of a lunch alternative, White and the kitchen staff at the high school are always looking for ways to meet the finicky palettes of teenagers.
“We spend a lot of time trying to find creative ways to present the USDA requirements for a nutritious breakfast or lunch,” White said. “Fortunately our institutional food providers are also aware that kids want some variety and something not only nutritional but tasty and fun.”
Recently one of those food sources, Tyson Foods, had a representative on the Emmett campus. Lenny Glinsky helped the EHS cooks prepare some trial offerings. Students were given samples of some new options including oriental stir-frys and Glinsky also conducted a “hot wing eating” contest in the atrium during lunch hour to increase student awareness of options.
Those options often include familiar foods, just perhaps healthier versions. Things like whole grain pop-tarts and low sugar cereal for breakfast. A variety of nachos and ethnic food options in addition to the standard chicken nuggets. Always fruits and vegetable options available.
“We really try to keep an eye on what’s happening the fast-food industry,” said White. “We will try to mimic that where we can, hopefully in a healthier version when we can.”
“We want our kids well fed, healthy and ready to learn at all times,” White said.