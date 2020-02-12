The Emmett School District will partner with Purposity, a mobile app connecting users with one-to-one needs in this community. The partnership aims to fulfill the essential needs of the students.
If you knew a kid down the street had a simple need – say she needed sneakers for school – chances are you’d help, right? But, it’s hard to know the needs of real people in your community because there’s never been a way to connect people who could really use help with people who want to offer it.
Enter a new app: Purposity. Its name comes from purpose + generosity, and it’s designed to connect the individual needs of people near you with neighbors, like you.
But Purposity recommends that Emmett School District generate 400 followers before student needs are posted by designated school district staff members. Anyone can download the mobile app, dubbed Your Tool for Good, and select the organization (Emmett School District) to follow.
The vision for Purposity is to inspire us to live generously by connecting people to doing good in the same way Facebook connects us to friends and Google connects us to information.
Purposity looks to bridge that gap locally, just in communities nationwide. It’s still relatively new in Idaho, but several Treasure Valley school districts, from Caldwell to Boise, have partnered with Purposity.
“There are so many simple ways to help students in need, Emmett Middle School Vice Principal Stacy Kastler said. “Who better to see those needs than teachers and school staff who work directly with students each and every day.”
Kastler will lead the effort, working with teachers in each school to solicit and post legitimate needs.
“This is an attractive partnership because the folks in Gem County are very generous and we know there are folks who want to help, but they are not sure how. Purposity provides that platform,” Kastler said.
Here’s how it works. Student needs, handled in a sensitive and confidential manner, are posted to the Purposity app. Followers can select a need and donate via a credit card to pay for the item. Purposity takes care of the shopping and shipping to the designated school. An optional 15 percent fee is charged to help cover those costs.
With just a few clicks, people can satisfy needs ranging from shoes and jackets for a local student to small household items for a family that lost their home in a fire. The app also features user profiles that track donors’ giving, allowing them to see their overall impact.
Those who sign up and follow a school district (in this case Emmett) receive an alert with a link to a story of an individual in need and can then choose to meet that need right on their phone. The requested item is shipped to the organization in just a few days so it can be given to the student.
“I’m excited about this opportunity to connect the community to the needs of some of our children,” Superintendent Craig Woods said. “When Ms. Kastler told me about the program, I endorsed it right away.”
To join the movement to support Emmett School District students, download the Purposity app from the App Store or Google Play and be sure to follow the Emmett School District. You can also visit https://www.purposity.com/ to learn more about the program.
About Purposity:
Purposity is an Atlanta-based organization formed on the principle that individuals find purpose through generosity: Purposity. Their mission is to connect people in need with those that can help and work to accomplish this mission through an app, making it easy for neighbors to help neighbors. Users of Purposity experience transparency and a one-to-one relationship with philanthropy, based on knowing the story of the exact need their donation is meeting. Purposity’s platform also allows timely access to donors within a community for schools and other nonprofits. To learn more, visit www.purposity.com.