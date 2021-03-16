Less than a week after voters rejected a proposed 10-year School Plant Facilities Levy by 32 votes, Emmett Board of Trustees decided Monday night to present a $68 million bond to voters on May 18 with the intent to build a new high school and repair or update existing school buildings.
Trustees had planned to ask voters in May 2020 to approve a similar $64 million bond, but decided the COVID-19 pandemic and effects of a shutdown created an uncertain climate. In making the motion for a $68 million bond, Trustee Ronnie Weekes said construction costs are climbing with no end in sight.
“If not now, when?” Superintendent Craig Woods asked earlier today after reviewing Monday’s night’s discussion and subsequent decision. “Interest rates are historically low, construction costs continue to increase. The population of our valley continues to grow and our aging buildings are in need of repair. and replacement.”
Looking forward, “Passage of the $68 million bond will allow the district to address immediate safety concerns that our plant and facilities levy had prioritized within the first two years, as well as much larger remodel and updates to all of our district schools. The majority of the bond proceeds will go to replacing the current high school that will provide space for future growth within our schools.”
Woods told trustees that getting the required 67 percent voter passage is a “heavy lift.” But today he said: “I am confident the Emmett patrons will support our efforts. I believe that the health of a community is directly related to the health of the schools within that community. Our students deserve our best!”
During discussions regarding the proposed levy on the March 9th ballot, many patrons asked why the district was not going for the bond to build a high school. A similar bond was rejected in 2018.
Although it was not a public hearing, Board Chairman Hoss White invited those who attended the meeting in person to comment before a final decision was made.
As was discussed by the board, one person said the School Plant Facilities Levy created too much uncertainty for property owners over a 10-year period, causing voters to cast a “no” vote.
Three people who spoke said they would support the bond.
Moving forward, the trustees decided that voters deserved the opportunity to vote on a bond to build a new high school. They also expressed concern that without a bond or levy, school repairs and updates would not be done and the costs would continue to skyrocket.
The final vote Monday night was 4-1. Michael Garner was absent and White voted no because he didn’t think the timing was right, but said he will support the bond effort 110 percent.
Woods said today that actual calculations for costs to the taxpayer and the exact wording of the ballot measure will be determined.
The Emmett School District had also originally identified property for the new high school on the corner of East 4th Street and South Substation Road. Negotiations to purchase the 42 acres was put on hold when trustees pulled the bond measure from the ballot a year ago.
Woods said he has continued discussions with the property owners and will more actively pursue the property purchase.