The Idaho Commission on the Arts has awarded three master artists and their qualified apprentices $3,000 each as part of the annual Traditional Arts Apprenticeship program. The program is designed to facilitate learning partnerships between a recognized master artist and an apprentice to continue artistic traditions in a shared community. The 2022 TAAP grants awardees include practitioners in saddlemaking and Mexican dancing.
Emmett saddlemakers Terry Rekow and Richie Lyon were among those receiving the awards.
For 37 years, the Arts Commission has safeguarded Idaho’s unique cultural legacy with nearly 400 Idaho native, folk, and immigrant master artists, and their apprentices, who carry on Idaho’s artistic and occupational traditions and skills. As a recognized mentor shares skills, techniques, and knowledge, the program helps to ensure cultural continuity for future generations of tradition bearers. These apprenticeship teams offer some of the most diverse, equitable, and inclusive creative expressions our state upholds, and we are proud to support the one-on-one learning opportunities this grant provides.
Congratulations to this year’s recipients of the Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program:
Terry Rekow (Emmett) & Richie Lyon (Emmett)
Saddlemaking
“I have been building saddles since 1972. I learned from Bob Kelly who worked in the well-known Ray Holes saddle shop in Grangevile, Idaho. Bob had built over 3,000 saddles. I learned from Ben Tarrell who worked for Ray Holes, Hamley’s, and on his own. Ben had built over 4,000 saddles in his career. I have also worked for Hamley’s saddle shop and learned while there… It is important to pass the traditional knowledge on to the next generation to preserve it as it was passed down to me.” –Terry Rekow
Norma Pintar (Meridian) & Maria Fernanda Avila (Meridian)
Mexican Dancing
Chase Carter (Pingree) & Lewis Kendell (Rexburg)
Saddlemaking