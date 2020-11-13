Two Emmett residents have been identified as the victims of a head-on collision early Wednesday morning near the Gem/Ada county line on Highway 16. According to reports from the Ada County Sheriff's office, two pickup trucks collided about 4 a.m. on Nov. 11. Both drivers, alone in their vehicles, died at the scene.
Friday the victims were identified by the Ada County Coroner's office as 41-year-old Adrian Booker and 28-year-old Matthew Harrison. Both are listed as Emmett residents.
According to ACSO reports, the northbound pickup truck appears to have crossed the center median into the path of the southbound pickup truck. The impact of the two vehicles ignited a fire.
Highway 16 was closed for nearly eight hours on Wednesday until the road could be cleared and the on-scene investigation concluded.
More details on the incident will be available in the Nov. 18 print edition of the Messenger Index.