The reopening plan includes the creation of a new online K-12 program called Emmett Remote Academy (ERA). ERA, an open enrollment online school, provides an option for parents who aren’t comfortable sending their students to a classroom environment. The program, which is intended to continue even after the COVID crisis ends, would provide successful students a diploma at the end of their senior year and would allow students in middle and high school grade levels the chance to participate in extracurricular activities. The August 7th deadline gives the district time to assign appropriate staff to classrooms and online programs.
How do I enroll my child in ERA?
Complete this open enrollment form for the district:
Indicate “ERA” as your school of choice. Please email your completed form to amattinling@isd221.net by August 7.
The District has created a Q & A document regarding most frequently asked questions about ERA. You can access the English language version here:
The Spanish language version is available here: