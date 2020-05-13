The Emmett Ranger District has announced its logging operations expected to be underway either this spring or summer. Numerous timber sales are also planned on the Districst.
The Emmett Ranger District of the Boise National Forest wants to inform visitors to be cautious when traveling in the area. Forest visitors should expect to encounter logging traffic and drive forest roads with caution. Safety signs will be in place as will be signs notifying people of the CB channel trucks will be using.
“Public safety is our No. 1 priority and we want to inform visitors so they can plan accordingly, as there will be a lot of haul activity over the next few months” said Katie Wood, Emmett District Ranger. “All of the timber sales were designed to either remove dead and dying trees that have succumbed to insect and disease, including locations that were hit hard by recent tussock moth outbreaks, or to manage for future wildfire resistance.” Additional updates and information related to these operations will be provided as needed.
Operations will be underway on the following sales:
West Scriver Stewardship Sale — located northwest of Crouch, Idaho. May 11, 2020 — Log hauling on National Forest System (NFS) road 643 begins. Average haul will be 2 loads per day. As work progresses NFS 695 and 696 will also be used to haul logs.
Sagehen and Hollywood Campgrounds — located in the Sage Hen Recreation Area, northeast of Ola, Idaho Hazard tree removal is expected to be completed by June 30, 2020. NFS road 626 will be used to haul logs west and out through Ola, Idaho. The campgrounds are expected to be opened once work has been completed
Shirts Timber Sale — Located about 8 miles south of High Valley. May 20, 2020 – Log hauling will be on NFS Road 643 through High Valley and Ola.
Little Sagehen Basin Roadside Hazard Tree — Located south of Sage Hen Reservoir. Removal will occur on both sides of NFS roads 614 and 626. Log haul will be on FS Road #626 to FS Road #653 through Ola. Average haul will be 11 loads per day. (The haul might be shifting to go over Dodson Pass to Highway 95 in the near future.)
Tripod Tussock Timber Sale — Located southeast of Sage Hen Reservoir. Logging traffic will be on NFS Roads 626, 626A, 626H, 627, and #644 out to Highway 55 at Smiths Ferry. Average haul will be 10 loads per day.
High Forks Good Neighbor Authority Timber Sale — Located approximately 4 miles southwest of Smiths Ferry. This is a timber sale on the Boise National Forest and managed by the Idaho Department of Lands. Log hauling will begin mid-May. Hauling will be on NFS roads 601 to 644 and out to Highway 55 at Smiths Ferry.