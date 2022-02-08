A decade of training and leading in the Emmett Police Department has opened a door for an officer to take a Chief of Police position in the Magic Valley.
Sgt. Ryan Bertalotto has been named the new Chief of Police for the City of Heyburn, between Rupert and Burley in south central Idaho. Friday was Sgt. Bertalotto’s last day in Emmett. Monday he assumed his new duties in what he termed “a bitter sweet transition.”
Bertalotto has been with the Emmett Police Department since 2011. He had started his law enforcement career in 2001 in Payette County but came to Emmett as a patrol officer, moving to the School Resource Officer position in 2014. He combined that with Juvenile Detective in 2016. It was his subsequent transition to Administrative Sargent that perhaps set him on the path that caught the attention of Heyburn city officials when they went seeking a new Chief of Police.
“I’ve really focused on some administrative challenges, managing budgets and looking for ways to be better stewards of our resources,” Bertalotto said of his assigned duties. Some of that started even before he attained the Administrative Sargent rank. “I began researching fleet maintenance and turnover as far back as 2013 and helped develop our leasing alternative that many other police departments are now embracing.”
His duties in Emmett have also included recruitment and retention of officers — a challenge for small police departments and one he will encounter in his new position as well.
Bertalotto is confident that his new locale will resonate with his home of the past decade.
“Like Emmett, it is a small town where people and community are still important,” Bertalotto said. “This community has been so supportive of law enforcement and I and my family will certainly miss it. It will be hard to leave but we look forward to the new challenges.”
Bertalotto’s wife has been able to job transfer from St. Luke’s in Boise to St. Luke’s in Twin Falls so her transition is also convenient with the move.
“It’ll be a lot shorter commute — time wise — than going to Boise now,” Bertalotto commented, though Heyburn is approximately the same mileage to Twin Falls as Emmett is to Boise.
“We’ve been blessed here and it is bitter sweet to be leaving the community,” Bertalotto said. “There are so many people that have become like part of our family including many of the students I had the pleasure to work with in the schools.”
Bertalotto said one of the strengths he has admired about the Emmett experience is that law enforcement treats everyone the same. “That’s not always the case in some places. Some places expect special treatment for some and that’s not right and I am dedicated to take that level of mutual respect with me, wherever I go.”
Bertalotto’s departure is also bitter sweet for Emmett Chief of Police Steve Kunka.
“By necessity, upward movement in a small police department, like Emmett’s, is a matter of timing and often rare. That’s why we are sad, yet proud, to announce that Sgt. Ryan Bertalotto has been selected as the new Chief of Police of Heyburn, Idaho.” Kunka said in an email to the Messenger Index last week.
“When Emmett police officers are selected by bigger departments in lateral transfers, or by similarly-sized departments for upward mobility, we know our training is solid. The entire Emmett Police Department thanks Sgt. Bertalotto for all the years of faithful service with us and we wish him the best as Heyburn’s new chief.” Kunka concluded.
Kunka will be announcing some reassignments in the coming weeks to fill the duties handled by Bertalotto.