Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie announces the selection of Emmett Police Chief, Steve Kunka, as Idaho’s selected candidate for the inaugural FBI National Command Course. The course comprises a new law enforcement executive leadership program sponsored by the FBI’s training division. The week of training takes place in Stafford, Virginia, at the FBI Quantico training facility from May 16th through the 22nd.
The FBI pays all airfare, hotel, and meals, which for Chief Kunka will be coordinated through the FBI’s Training and Civic Liaison Office in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Only fifty spots were available for the course, namely, one law enforcement leader from each state. All Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police from any agency or department with fewer than fifty sworn officers who had not already attended or planned to attend the FBI National Academy were eligible for selection.
Due to a quick response and interest shown, the Salt Lake Office chose Chief Kunka over all other Idaho applicants. The coursework will focus on leadership development.
“I am thrilled and honored to be a part of history in being selected for this inaugural training course at the FBI Academy, but I’m more thrilled to learn new skill sets to make me a more effective law enforcement leader which will benefit our department and the residents of Emmett,” Chief Kunka said.