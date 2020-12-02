Laurel Whittemore has seen a lot of things during her 16-year career as a Registered Nurse. She has extensive experience in emergency and critical care, and has assisted in both neuro and cardiac surgery. Since moving to Idaho she has spent years as a specialized nurse on Life Flight helicopters.
What she experienced during a four-week tour of duty in a COVID only Intensive Care Unit in southern California brought not only all her skills but all her emotions into play. An experience she will never forget but may soon need to repeat.
Whittemore is the Clinical Educator at Valor Health. In that role she has been charged with helping the Emmett health care facility with an educational outreach to the community, offering a variety of classes aimed at helping citizens to lead healthier lives. Since the emergence of the novel coronavirus and its subsequent restrictions on group gatherings starting in March, Whittemore found that classroom instruction had been curtailed. She felt the need to expand her role.
“I felt that I was going to be a rather expensive screener,” Whittemore said. “Not that I was opposed to serving wherever needed, but my skill set had prepared me for some unique challenges. When I saw that they were struggling to staff a critical care center in California I felt I had to check it out. The Valor management has always been supportive of humanitarian exchanges and encouraged me to take this opportunity at a time when that level of care was not needed here.”
What that opportunity became was a four-week assignment during the month of August in a COVID-only ICU in, ironically, Corona, Calif. This intensive care facility was isolated from the rest of the hospital and was comprised of 15 specially equipped rooms for patients in “highly critical” condition infected with the coronavirus
“We were seeing the worst possible cases,” Whittemore said. “There was never an empty bed.”
Whittemore is quick to point out that even in August, the treatment of even the most severe cases was a developing process. There was a lot of unknown being dealt with.
“The CDC was changing its recommended procedures and it was hard to nail down,” Whittemore said. “As I worked in the unit in California some of the changes in procedures and policy became evident as we were dealing with something no one really knew much about. I understand the confusion that the public had on how to deal with it because the CDC and science was still trying to get a handle on it as well.”
While Whittemore was well aware that the mortality risk for the majority of citizens was low, the risk for the immune-deficient could run high. The ability to ease the distress of those infected to a critical level was limited by the nature of the virus itself.
“This virus is not the same as anything else we have dealt with,” Whittemore said. “Comparing it to the seasonal flu is faulty. It is transmitted differently, it is more contagious, and it often involves more organs of the body – particularly at the critical ICU stage.”
That’s why the COVID-only ICU in California was essentially a testing area as much as a treatment area.
The unit was remodeled in such a manner that the very ventilation systems were reversed – creating a negative pressure air chamber. Each room was sealed behind a pair of antechambers that medical personnel only entered when care needs demanded. Primary design was to contain the virus to the patients in the unit, protect the medical personnel working with the critically ill, and keep any spread of the virus to the remainder of the hospital.
That meant extreme caution in use of Personal Protective Equipment. For Whittemore it might mean fully changing her PPEs several times an hour. That regimen included N95 mask, goggles, face shield, hair covering, gown and shoe covering.
The safety measures were apparently effective according to Whittemore. “When I left there the end of August they had not had a single medical care provider infected.”
In addition to the PPE measures, the isolation of personnel during their work shifts and even during their down time was a factor.
“I worked five days, 12-hours a day,” she said. “I had to have the two days off in our dormitory arrangements for my face to heal from the skin breakdown that wearing the tight fitting masks caused.”
For the majority of the patients that Whittemore provided care, the end result was death. It was the journey to that end that most impacted her professionally and emotionally.
“It was frustrating for us in that many of the life saving procedures we were trained in could not be used as routinely as we were accustomed,” Whittemore said. “When patients went into Code Blue status we could not use all of the steps that we normally would have employed. Some of those steps would actually have released the infection in an airborne status because of nature of the virus.”
Even when Code Blue was called, only a partial team usually was available in the room with the patient as some remained in one of the antechambers to administer drugs remotely. It wasn’t rare either.
“We had four codes the first day and three the second,” Whittemore said. “After that I lost count.”
The physical limitations for treatment were compounded by the hurdles the safety measures created. “Communication was difficult through the masks, amid the noise of the negative pressure vents and alarms and trying to see when goggles fogged up.”
One of the greatest impressions on Whittemore was the realization of the sense of isolation the patients and their families experienced.
Once in the isolated units, there would be no physical contact with family. Many family members got no closer than looking through a zippered door of an antechamber.
Whittemore found that providing a phone contact between the patient and some families was a small comfort.
“We had one patient, a 27-year old woman, who had been essentially comatose and hadn’t opened her eyes in weeks. Sometimes they were put into a coma to be able to administer what treatments we had available. We were able to place an iPad in front of her and her family was able to talk to her. During one longer conversation with the family she opened her eyes and the family felt they had a silent communication with her for an extended time.”
Some patients did survive. Whittemore said that a family of three were all patients at one time. One recovered.
The limitations of treatment were due much to the lack of scientific history for the novel virus and its infectious nature. The critical care unit actually became a testing ground for a number of proposed remedies.
“We were using a wide variety of treatments,” Whittemore said. “One was a method of placing the patient in a prone position (on their stomachs) to ease fluid pressure in their lungs. It was a difficult and uncomfortable position and took a full team to achieve. We had excellent results if they could handle it. The risk of skin breakdown, joint injury and pneumothorax were among the negative responses.”
The California ICU unit was also among the first to clinically trial Remdesivir. The drug, originally developed for Ebola, had proven effective against MERS and was in its late stage trials in August.
They had previously tested Hydroxychloroquine but found no measurable benefit. They did have ongoing use of Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Melatonin.
While the coronavirus had not been contracted by any of the health care workers in the special unit during the first six-months of its operation, personnel were not immune from other risks.
Isolation from family and long hours of battling with PPE’s and critical patients took an emotional toll. Two workers actually sustained significant physical injury as a result of confrontations with patient family members.
“Sometimes the emotional toll of watching loved ones die with no opportunity to touch them or say appropriate goodbyes overwhelms,” Whittemore said. “Sometimes it was the inability to use every measure possible due to the threat of virus spread that created the anger.”
A second line of security was provided health care workers with the presence of Enzo, a security dog was trained to detect a violent or combative person — a code grey.
The isolation for Whittemore was primarily from her family back in Emmett. With two children still at home with her husband, she felt they were well taken care of but the limited video chats were “not enough to make up for being gone. I think my 11 year-old Cali, who was born in California, needed the most face time.”
Whittemore sees the experiences as a major resource for herself and her position at Valor. Particularly if the Emmett hospital is forced to take on a more active roll in the treatment of COVID patients as hospitalizations in Idaho continue to increase dramatically.
“We are ready for a certain level of care but I know that if this gets out of hand to the point I saw in California we will have to take some pretty bold steps,” she said. “At least now I have a concept of what some of those steps may require.”
Despite the isolation and physical fatigue the experience inflicted on Whittemore, she is not averse to taking another run at a second tour.
“I can’t say I would never do it again,” she said. “The experience has deepened by understanding of the virus, the wide range of symptoms and risks and its still unpredictable nature. The impact that it has on those most susceptible to the worst is indescribable. Helping the patients and their families endure that experience is what I went into this profession for and it certainly hasn’t lessened my commitment. Its frustrating to sit and watch when you know you have the tool set to make a difference at least in some lives.”
While the severity of the infected patients Whittemore dealt with in California is a numerically small risk factor, she saw some warning signs that she says we all need to be more aware of.
“There are measures we can take. If not for ourselves but for others,” she said. “We don’t know what risk factors other have — they may not know what risk factors they have. We just need to take the prescribed precautions as much as possible. The bottom line is that best defense is a healthy body and that is something we can all do better at. Obesity appeared to me to be the one most consistent risk factor among the patients I cared for, and often within their families. Regardless of how you politically feel about coronavirus issues, it is real and something we can all have a hand in doing something about its spread and our ability to combat it.”