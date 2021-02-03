The Emmett City Council gave its approval to Emmett Public Works to move forward with a grant request that could make a Splash Pad in Emmett City Park a viable addition as early as summer 2022.
City Council members approved unanimously for an application to be made to the Idaho Land and Water Conservation Fund. The request for the matching funds grant was approved after about $150,000 toward the construction of the splash pad was secured by City Public Works director Clint Seamons. The grant request submission deadline was Jan. 31.
Tina Wilson with the Western Alliance for Economic Development presented details of the proposed project to the Council. Wilson helped write the grant proposal.
According to Wilson’s presentation to the City Council, “the splash pad will have three zones: Family, Teen and Toddler installed on approximately 3,000 square feet of concrete with a recirculating water system.”
The designs presented at the Council meeting were “purely conceptual” according to Wilson.
The features currently in the working design include elements such as a water tower with a water dumping bucket on top as well as a rain blaster.
Costs of the project were presented to the Council, broken down into specific elements, many of which are eligible for the matching grant funds if the proposal is approved late this summer.
The choice of a recirculating water system was a change from the original concepts considered.
“Though initially the cost is higher to purchase and install, in the long run recirculating water systems are more cost effective and a better steward of our natural resource — water,” Wilson said.
It could be seen as more appropriate as well for the potential funding organization which focuses on water conservation.
Total cost figures for the project presented to the Council amount to $440,340. This includes a 15% assumed increased cost of construction factor since construction work is not likely to begin before this fall if the grant is approved. This also includes an ADA compliant restroom facility which would serve the east side of City Park as well as the Splash Pad users which was not part of the initial plans.
Seamons and Wilson put the estimated on-going operating maintenance cost for the proposed facility would be about $10,000 a year.
If the grant request is not approved there is no obligation to move forward with the project. The City is continuing to complete the demolition at the former Gem County Recreation District pool site, preparing it for future use in the park — Splash Pad or otherwise.