Emmett Middle School will shut down Friday for deep cleaning and short break with multiple staff out as confirmed COVID or on quarantine; meals can be picked up.
Emmett Middle School students are being told today that all classes on Friday, December 4, are cancelled so classrooms and the school can be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected beyond what is already done on a daily basis as part of the COVID reopening plan.
With 10 staff members out as COVID positive or quarantined at the Middle School, shutting down Friday for a deep cleaning will help. Filling all the vacant slots with substitutes has also been unsuccessful, leaving three jobs unfilled today, forcing administrative staff to step in or juggle duties.
“At this point, we’re only closing the Middle School for Friday,” Superintendent Craig Woods said.
Middle School students can pick up Friday breakfast/lunch bags for between 12:45 and 1:30 pm at the Emmett Middle School and Shadow Butte Elementary School from 12:45-1:30 daily. Parents are asked to come to the front door to pick up meals. Curbside will not be available and entry to the school buildings will not be allowed.
Athletic events will not be cancelled.
Although students and staff are wearing required face coverings, the majority of the COVID illnesses stem from contact with people outside the Emmett School District.
“We can control what happens in the schools during school time, but we are not able to stop the spread in homes and the community.”
We’d like to keep schools open for face-to-face learning through December 18, when schools close for the holiday break. Classes resume January 4, 2021.
“We continue to ask parents to contact their school office if children are sick or people in the household have tested positive for COVID,” Woods said. “This early information helps us look at ways to contain outbreaks.”