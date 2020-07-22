David W. Johnson was sentenced to 25 years incarceration by Judge George Southworth in Third District Court on June 12. Johnson was sentenced on one charge of lewd conduct with a child under 16. He had been originally arraigned on six counts of lewd conduct with a child before pleading guilty to the one count in March.
Johnson, 46, faces a ten year determinate sentence with an additional 15 years indeterminate. He will have to register as a sex offender and serve additional supervised probation upon his eventual release.
In his sentencing comments Judge Southworth admonished Johnson for his pattern of excuses and exhibiting no remorse for the devastating impact his actions have had on the victim. Southworth concluded that Johnson was not amenable to treatment.
The case was prosecuted by Gem County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Richard Linville. Linville called the sentence “justifiable and appropriate.”
Johnson was represented by defense attorney Stephanie Riley.