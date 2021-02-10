While the supply of vaccines remains hit and miss, local health care workers and community officials combined last week to use what they had available to conduct a trial two-day event they hope will be a prototype for the future.
The joint effort between Valor Health, the Gem County Emergency Planning office and the Emmett Fire Department saw over 200 pre-registered candidates receive vaccines without having to get out of their vehicles. Using the drive-through bays at the Emmett Fire Department, volunteers processed those with appointments into the building where Valor personnel administered the vaccines.
All candidates had to be previously registered with a set time slot. They then were required to provide identifying and health information before the vaccines were given. Once they received a shot, each recipient was required to remain on site in a waiting area for 15 minutes or more to make sure that no negative reactions were experienced.
It’s uncertain as to how many future drive-through clinics will be available in Emmett. Only Valor Health and Valley Family Health have been designated as providers in Gem County by Southwest District Health. The limited number of vaccines expected to be supplied in the coming weeks and the limited storage time for these vaccines, may mean that a mass operation like last week and the effort in the Emmett School District the previous week will not be repeated.
Laurie Boston, Gem County Emergency Manager, is hopeful that the lessons learned and the skills obtained in last week’s trial will be utilized often in the near future.
“It’s all dependent on the number of doses we receive but I think we have been able to work out a pretty effective administration prototype this week,” Boston said. “The monitoring post vaccine is critical and this has worked pretty well here. We will be meeting next week to review the process and assess feedback from those we served.”
The two-day event focused on Tier 1 eligible candidates who had not previously received a shot, and Tier 2 candidates including those on the Valor Health waiting list. Healthcare workers were administering the Moderna version of the vaccine.
According to Valor, additional vaccines events will be scheduled when vaccine is received. Scheduling is available through idahoprepmod.com. Valor continues to expect about 100 doses each week, but some of those will have to be used for second shots for those who have already received the first shot. Both the Pfizer version and the Moderna version require a second shot usually within 30 days of the first.
Southwest District Health, District 3, is responsible for distributing the vaccines to those eligible under Group 2 (frontline essential workers and adults 65 years of age or older). SWDH reports that the 3,000 vaccine doses it receives each week to distribute across its six-county jurisdiction are not nearly enough to vaccinate all eligible individuals in a single week. They anticipate it will take up to 10 weeks to vaccine everyone in Group 2.
The ten-week window appears to be consistent with the statewide supply and demand. As of Feb. 1, Idaho reported having 269,000 individuals 65 and older who qualify and only 25,000 doses coming each week from the federal government.
While local providers continue to serve their waiting lists, the Idaho COVID-19 Advisory Committee (CVAC) voted for a new round of clarifications to Groups 1 and 2 of Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout at its meeting on Friday. CVAC reversed its previous position placing adult family members who provide in-home personal care in Group 1.2 Instead they have now included essential gas, electric and water utility personnel who work inside and interpreters to be vaccinated with the section and setting in which they work.
SWDH continues to monitor the spread of the novel coronavirus throughout its jurisdiction. In its weekly release the health district noted that COVID-19 continues to spread through District 3 thought some areas are experiencing a downward trend with declining daily incident rates and positivity rates.
Gem County remains in the Orange health alert level with decreasing rates of both incidents and positivity. The seven-day rolling average reported by coronavirus.idaho.gov for the county dipped below 20 for the first time since September.
As of Feb. 6 Gem County has a cumulative 1,666 individuals testing positive. Two additional deaths were reported on Saturday raising the total COVID attributed deaths in the county to 29.