The Idaho Lottery has been in place in the state for 34 years. Last Tuesday the Idaho Lottery brought its road show to Emmett to announce the largest single dividend payment to State coffers in the program’s history.
“This is for the people of Idaho,” Jeffrey R. Anderson, Idaho Lottery director, said at Emmett Middle School. “We are making a difference in the classroom, and more importantly, in the hearts and minds of educators and children.”
The lottery reported more than $422 million in sales, topping the $300 million mark for the third time ever. As a result, it also turned over a record dividend to the state. On Tuesday, the Idaho Lottery Commission presented Gov. Brad Little with an $82 million check — a 12.3% increase over last year’s dividend, which was $73 million.
“The $82 million is the net revenue after all of our sales and all of our expenses,” Anderson said. “Statutorily, three-eighths goes to the Superintendent of Public Instruction for maintenance and operations at schools, three-eighths goes to the permanent building fund for public buildings — most of which goes to university projects, not all, but a lot — and then one-quarter goes to the bond levy equalization fund to pay for bonds.”
All in all, the superintendent of public instruction receives five-eighths of the money for schools and education in Idaho, Anderson said.
Idaho Lottery dividends are used by school districts for things like repairs, building maintenance and operational projects. Just this summer, the Emmett Independent School District began renovating the original restrooms on both floors of Emmett Middle School, first built in the 1950s.
According to Emmett Middle School Principal Debbie Dawson, the work has been funded in part by the lottery’s dividend to the school district.
“The lottery gave us a chance to be able to fund the new bathrooms and give the kids something to be proud of,” Dawson said.
The remodel of the bathrooms was in part the reason that the Idaho Lottery chose Emmett Middle School as the location for its record dividend announcement. It provided an in-progress example of the impact of the lottery funds. It also happens to be the very building from which Governor Little graduated from in 1972 when it was Emmett High School.
Little was on hand along with Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield and Emmett School District Superintendent Craig Woods to ceremoniously receive the $51,250,000 check representing the funds dedicated to public school needs.
Of that amount, $30,750,000 will go directly to school districts to complete building maintenance, repairs and other operational projects. The other $20,500,000 will go to the Bond Equalization fund, which is used to pay interest on public school bonds across the state.
“Regardless of where your school is in Idaho, facilities, maintenance, aging facilities, wanting to build new facilities, are a very important issue for our school leaders all around the state,” Critchfield said.
Lottery funds are an important additional resource for school districts, teachers and students — and that resource wouldn’t be possible if people didn’t buy tickets, Critchfield said.
“As Idaho’s schools age and costs of maintenance continue to grow, Idaho Lottery funds play a crucial role in ensuring facility safety for our students, staff and patrons,” Critchfield said.
Buying tickets in your local community is also a direct contributor to the share that your local schools receive. According to lottery officials the amount each school district receives tracks with the amount of tickets or game cards actually sold in that community. The funds are not pooled statewide and divided on a per capita or per student basis.
Emmett Schools has received about $4 million over the 34 years of the lottery’s existence in Idaho. That includes a record $245,475 received for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Those funds are required to be used to meet School Facilities Maintenance requirements of HB743 for student occupied buildings. This can include maintenance and custodial salaries, repair projects, and supplies, or to eliminate a serious or imminent safety hazard.
The current bathroom replacement project at Emmett Middle School is extensive. It has required the removal of a considerable amount of asbestos as flooring and wall sheeting has been removed and is being replaced with epoxy coated less permeable surfaces. New plumbing fixtures will also be included in the project expected to be completed yet this summer before school resumes August 21.
Lottery funds were not directly utilized in the roof replacement that has been completed this past week at Carberry Elementary School — a project funded by the supplemental levy voters approved in May.
ESD’s share of the latest dividend check will not be known until later this fall, but it’s anticipated to be even more as the overall state check reflected a 12.3 percent increase over last year’s previous record amount.
Emmett has received a mostly increasing amount in recent years as lottery spending has been up significantly.
Lottery Funds Received by ESD:
2018-10: $47,271
2019-20: $182,314
2020-21: $185,415
2021-22: $158,451
2022-23: $245,475
In addition to supporting routine maintenance costs, special projects have included gym bleacher replacements, flooring replacements, plumbing updates, safer windows and doors, classroom paint, and water fountains.
Over the course of 34 years, the Department of Education and Bond Levy Equalization fund have received a total of $680 million. The Permanent Building Fund has received over half a billion dollars.
In 1988, the Idaho Legislature presented a ballot initiative for the people to consider starting a lottery. Its affirmative vote led to the first ticket being sold 34 years ago on July 19, Anderson said.
“At that time, the lottery had a singular mission: to do good by responsibly providing the largest annual dividend possible to the state, the benefit of public education and permanent buildings,” Anderson said. “Today our do-good initiatives have grown.”
Emily White, Idaho Press contributed to this report.