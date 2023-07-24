Support Local Journalism


The Idaho Lottery has been in place in the state for 34 years. Last Tuesday the Idaho Lottery brought its road show to Emmett to announce the largest single dividend payment to State coffers in the program’s history.

“This is for the people of Idaho,” Jeffrey R. Anderson, Idaho Lottery director, said at Emmett Middle School. “We are making a difference in the classroom, and more importantly, in the hearts and minds of educators and children.”


