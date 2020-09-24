Emmett High School students are being told this morning that all classes on Friday, September 25, are cancelled so classrooms and the school can be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected beyond what is already done on a daily basis as part of the COVID reopening plan.
Students are being told that there’s been one confirmed case and two “probables” identified among the student population this week.
“At this point, we’re only closing the High School for Friday,” Principal Wade Carter said, adding that scheduled athletics events will go on as planned.
Meanwhile, students and staff in direct contact with those confirmed and probable cases are being contacted by Southwest District Health officials regarding quarantine requirements.
“This is a good reminder for students, parents, staff and community members that the recommendations for staying home when sick, social distancing, masking and keeping hands clean are essential to keeping students in a face-to-face learning atmosphere,” Superintendent Craig Woods said.
“It’s hoped that exposures will be contained and limited to just those who have already been notified. We rather be safe and take these precautionary steps now, and ultimately keep school open for the long-term,” Carter said.
This does not affect other Emmett School District schools, Woods said. They will remain open.
“We do ask parents to contact their school office if children are sick or people in the household have tested positive for COVID,” Woods said. “This early information helps us look at ways to contain outbreaks.”