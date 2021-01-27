A new door security system is in place at Emmett High. Students and staff members have been issued individualized cards that they will use to gain access to the High School. Members of the public, or those who don’t have a card, will need to buzz in using the video doorbell at the front doors.
“Student and staff safety remains a priority in the Emmett School District,” Superintendent Craig Woods said. “Although new to Emmett High School, all new school buildings have similar systems and schools across the nation have been installing similar card access systems to improve safety and security in the aftermath of the deadly school shootings.”
The 2019 Supplemental Levy included $90,000 designated for making Emmett High School more secure and therefore safer for students and staff. With better management of those funds, Woods said, the district is ready to install the same system at the Sweet-Montour Elementary School (soon) and the Middle School this summer.
“Eventually, all schools in the district will have the same system,” Woods said. “The 2019 Supplemental Levy provided the funds to do that because state funding does not provide additional dollars to upgrade security or make maintenance improvements. We appreciated the support from the community to complete important improvements like this.”
“We are very excited to see this project completed,” Emmett High School Principal Wade Carter said.
“It’s going to take a little time to get used to but these systems are in many high schools, including the Treasure Valley.”
It is not about locking the public out, Carter emphasized. Anyone coming into the school before the new system was installed was still asked to check in at the office. But now it provides a better screening process.
“The High School has been a serious concern, because the current design is not set up so the front office staff can observe the door at all times” Carter said. “Now, if someone comes to the door, our staff will be able to communicate via an intercom and be able to see the visitor before buzzing him/her through.”
Replacement cards will be $15 and students will be able to “buzz in” at the front door.
Other security features include:
The new system also allows school personnel to automatically lockdown exterior doors in the event of an emergency or threat.
Student cards limit the days and time frame they have access to the school.
It’s easy to cancel an access card in the event that a staff member or student suddenly quits.
If necessary, school officials could track down a time someone entered the building and through which door. It does not track when someone leaves, but it provides a time when the door was open.