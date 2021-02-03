The Idaho Department of Commerce granted $38,361,250 to complete 83 broadband expansion projects in Idaho through the Idaho Broadband Grant. The department made the announcement on Jan.21, 2021 regarding commitments made during 2020.
Included in that funding was $577,850 received by the City of Emmett to continue extending its fiber optic network.
According to Emmett City IT director Mike Knittel those funds completed a project that started in September and wrapped up in December.
“It constructed fiber optic conduit and cable from our Library out to the Waste Water Treatment Plant and then from there out to our Well site at the Industrial Park.” Knittel said. “It also constructed fiber optics to both the City and County Fire stations in town. We were also able to construct two fiber optic distribution buildings with the project, one at the Waste Water Plant and the other at the Industrial Park. This solidified solid network infrastructure and connectivity for our critical water and waste water connections while also providing opportunity for internet providers to house their equipment and expand broadband service and choices to those respective areas.”
The grant funded projects across Idaho improved broadband infrastructure and service for Idaho households, businesses, libraries, healthcare clinics, hospital facilities, public safety organizations and local governments. Expanding broadband service and speeds in rural Idaho was prioritized.
The Idaho Broadband Grant was funded and approved by the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee (CFAC) to utilize CARES Act funds to meet COVID-19 emergency criteria.