Emmett fire season off to late start

With Emmett’s spring season being both cool and wet, this year’s fire season has been pushed back. Fire season, which usually starts in June, is likely to take ablaze sometime in August. But that doesn’t mean we will see low fire activity during the rest of the season.
According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the weather from July to September will likely be warmer and drier than average, which “suggests an above-normal fire season despite its slow start.”
But what does this mean and how do experts reach these conclusions?
“I keep fire.blm.gov and airnow.gov open on my computer at all times and refresh multiple times a day,” said Curt Christensen, Fire Chief of the Emmett City Fire Department. “This allows me to keep an eye on the air quality, wind index and the overall risk that the city is in when it comes to fires starting.”
As stated by the National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook, to produce an outlook for the fire season in an area, researchers have to analyze the weather during spring and the probability of having large droughts and lightning storms over the summer.
“We are at moderate level risk right now when normally we would be high or very high during the month of July,” said Christensen.
Spring weather can affect the probability of wildfires by defining the moisture levels at the beginning of summer, which determines the timing of the start of wildfires. In general, a dry spring may signal an early start for the fire season whereas a wet spring may delay it. However, an unusually wet spring can boost the growth of plants that end up becoming fuel when conditions get drier.
Things are more complicated in Idaho. The most common plants growing in lower elevations across the Snake River Plain are grasses, which benefit from lots of rainfall and can grow very fast over the spring. However, regardless of how moist they are during spring, grasses dry quickly when the weather turns drier and become fuel that can easily catch fire and spread rapidly.
Grasses are less important at middle to high elevations in the mountains, so a wet spring can have different consequences there. Forest trees also grow more with more spring rainfall, but soil and tree bark remain moist further into the dry season. It would take a severe drought following a wet spring to increase the likelihood of getting big fires in the forests.
But the truth is that even when conditions are perfect for wildfires to start, the number of fires is determined by how many actually get started either by lightning or human causes.
Each year, according to the The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, 80% of wildfires are human-caused. Because of that sobering statistic, Christensen urges the public to do their part to be extra cautious with anything that could potentially spark a fire.
“As an avid outdoorsman and firefighter, the biggest problem with fires is people causing them,” he said. “Make sure your campfires are out and your chains are off the ground.”
Here are some tips for how you can help to prevent wildfires at home, while traveling, and while recreating on public lands.
Campfires
Many people love to go camping and enjoy the warmth and light from a campfire. However, campfires turn into dangerous and costly wildland fires because people leave them unattended, or because people build a fire under a tree or near flammable vegetation. Here are some tips to prevent your campfire from turning into a wildfire:
1) Make sure you don’t overdo it! Campfires can provide plenty of heat and light with only a few small logs. Avoid piling too much fuel on your fire; keep it under control by only adding one or two small logs at a time. You never know when the wind may pick up a spark from your fire and carry it into dry vegetation and then all of a sudden – whoosh – you have an uncontrollable wildfire.
2) If you leave your campsite for any reason, make sure your campfire is completely out! Douse the fire with at least one bucket of water, stir it, then add another bucket of water and stir it again. Your campfire should be cold to the touch before you leave your campsite.
Vehicles
A very significant amount of human-caused wildfires are ignited when people are driving vehicles that haven’t been properly maintained or when people drive off of paved roads. Follow these simple tips to avoid starting a wildfire with your vehicle:
If you are off-roading, remember that your exhaust can reach temperatures of 1000 + degrees! Driving or parking over dry grass often starts wildfires.
Vehicles can also shoot sparks from their exhaust, particularly vehicles that haven’t received regular mechanical maintenance, so make sure your vehicle – whether it’s a car, truck, or OHV (off-highway vehicle) – is current on all mechanical checkups and suited for off-road adventures.
Be prepared — Carry a shovel and a fire extinguisher in your vehicle.
OHVs must have a spark arrestor, and should carry a shovel at least 24 in long by 6 in wide with a steel blade and a bucket (but a helmet can replace the bucket – or anything that you could use to carry water).
If you’re towing a trailer:
Make sure your trailer is roadworthy. Broken down trailers start dozens of wildfires each year. Do a simple maintenance check to make sure the tires are not worn and are properly inflated, the bearings and axles have been greased, and safety chains are in place and not dragging on the ground.
An annual trailer tune-up is usually less than $100.00 — well worth it to protect your investment and prevent a wildfire that could cost you thousands of dollars.
Don’t overload your trailer. Be sure to check your rear view mirrors often to make sure your trailer has not blown a tire, causing it to drag and throw sparks that can easily start a roadside fire. Believe it or not, the BLM suppresses wildland fires every year that are caused by trailers.
Burning Debris
People often burn trash, leaves, agricultural waste or other materials, but it is illegal to burn many things such as plastics, food trash and trade waste, especially on public lands. If you plan to burn on your private property, make sure your burn barrel or burn pile is placed at least 25 feet away from structures or vegetation and follow these simple tips:
1) Have water (such as a garden hose) nearby, and never burn if it’s windy.
2) Once the objective of your burn is completed, be sure to “mop up” the ashes with water and stirring. Wildfires often start from “holdover” debris piles that were not properly extinguished, days or even weeks after they were burned (yes, this does happen; burn piles can still be hot weeks after you’ve finished burning).
3) If using a burn barrel, place a metal screen spark arrester (with openings smaller than ½ inch) on top of the barrel. This will prevent sparks from flying out of your burn barrel into vegetation, where they can ignite a wildfire.
4) If you are burning debris piles, keep your pile small. A smaller burn pile will dispose of materials in the same manner as a very large debris pile.
5) There may be burning restrictions in your area, so contact your local fire department for more information and debris burning tips.
Equipment Use
Many people start wildfires using equipment, such as a chainsaw, grinding tools, welding activities, or other equipment that create sparks.
In addition to the above, the operator must have a fire retardant shield capable of containing all sparks.
The equipment operator should designate one person per cutter/grinder as a fire spotter during operation.
Make sure you never operate equipment that produces sparks near dry vegetation. Always have a cleared area around your workspace. This area should be even larger if it is windy and very dry. Create clearings where all flammables have been removed. The width or radius of the clearing, in order to be effective, will vary with the nature and size by the risk from 10 to 25 feet.