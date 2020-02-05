Emmett Fire honors two with Senior status

The City of Emmett took a few moments to honor a pair of firefighters by bestowing upon them the black helmets of Senior Firefighters at the Jan. 28 City Council Meeting.
Firefighters Lynsie Vickery and Dan Church were each presented with the helmets reflecting their commitment and accomplishments as Emmett City Fire Fighters. Each is a volunteer to the department according to Idaho Code but are considered part-time employees by the city.
“They may be considered volunteers but neither act like volunteers,” Fire Chief Curt Christensen said. “Each has made an extraordinary commitment to job and have gone to great lengths to gain additional training and experiences beyond the norm.”
Reaching the black helmet designation usually requires five years of active service as well as additional education and specialized experience.
Vickery has been with EFD about three years but expanded her college degree in biology by becoming a specialist in hazardous materials situations. Not only does she bring that knowledge to Emmett but now also serves on the Region III Haz Mat team that serves all of southwestern Idaho.
Church, also in his third year with the department, put his additional emphasis in the area of emergency services – first gaining his Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) designation – and having now completed his full Paramedic certification.
Christensen lauded each of the firefighters for their achievements before the City Council meeting. He also recognized a number of additional firefighters in attendance that evening for their lengths of service with the department. Christensen is the only firefighter on the 22-member team that is not classified by the State as a volunteer.
“The level of commitment from these individuals is the reason we have such a low turnover in our force and have been able to achieve a collective level of experience that is exceptional for a department our size,” Christensen said.