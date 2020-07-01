Emmett explores pedestrian safety improvements on Main

A pedestrian safety demonstration project on Main Street is planned in cooperation with the City of Emmett and the Gem Community Health Coalition who are partnering with Vitruvian Planning and Idaho Smart Growth. The demonstration project will launch July 13 and run for two weeks.
The project will create temporary curb extensions and pedestrian islands on the block of Main Street along Emmett City Park including the intersections of Main at McKinley and Johns Avenues and also at the mid-block crosswalk.
The purpose of the project is to illustrate possible infrastructure designs to improve pedestrian safety and make it easier to cross Main Street to access the city park. The demonstration will help the community evaluate if these improve pedestrian safety and comfort while not impeding traffic.
One goal of the demonstration is to learn from the community whether or not they would like such changes, so the project will include a community survey to provide residents an opportunity to comment on the demonstration. This will help the city evaluate the project along with tests they’ll organize for emergency services, school buses and freight. The demonstration and data they gather will help the city determine whether or not they should pursue such changes on Main Street or elsewhere in Emmett at some point in the future.
The length of the project will give plenty of opportunity for community members to drive and walk the area and share their comments on the demonstration. This time frame was chosen intentionally to include the auto show in order for the city to test such facilities during an event with lots of people and traffic as well as typical weekend and weekday use of the park during the summer.
Gem Community Health Coalition (GCHC) is made up of community partners dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the local residents. To learn more about GCHC please visit healthygemcounty.com. This project is funded through grants from Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety.