Gem County Motor Vehicle office is going to be closed Wednesday, May 10 for an Idaho Department of Transportation annual workshop. The office located on SH16 will reopen on Thursday, May 11 at 7 a.m.


The Gem County Driver’s License office is not affected by this closure and will be open its normal hours (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at 412 East 1st Street in Emmett.

