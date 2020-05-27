Hospitals across America are seeing a decrease of patients seeking care in their emergency departments. Urgent Care clinics are also seeing fewer patients getting healthcare, outside of respiratory illnesses. Our Valor Health Emergency department and our Urgent Care saw 35% less patients in April 2020 than the previous year.
Emergency Department Manager, Daniel Golden, RN agrees, “It’s possible that with the current stay-at- home order, people are choosing to delay care because of their fear of contracting COVID. It’s unfortunate because we know that emergencies continue to happen, regardless of what is happening in the world. Many of our patients can get significantly worse if they choose to delay treatment, they do not have the luxury of waiting until this thing blows over to seek medical attention. We want the community to be confident that they can safely receive the care they need, when they need it, without putting themselves or others at risk.”
The parking lot at Valor Health is slowly beginning to fill back up, as services return to a new normal. The organization is following the Governor’s Rebound Idaho plan for a phased approach to restoring services. Thankfully, we are seeing more patients choosing to get the clinic visit and surgeries they need. Extra precautions are in place to protect staff and patients, including screenings for all staff and patients, as well as continued controls on access for visitors.
Brad Turpen, CEO added, “We know that emergencies and needs for other necessary care don’t stop during a pandemic. We know that many people still need to have services and appointments at our clinics and hospital. We have taken numerous precautions to ensure those patients requiring care can access those services safely and without fear. Don’t let COVID-19 prevent you from getting the care you need.”
Your health and safety are top priorities at Valor Health. We are dedicated to serving our community during the COVID-19 pandemic and into the future. Our services are available at this time. We encourage all patients wear a mask during your visit.
Emergency Department is open every day, 24/7
Urgent Care is open 7 days a week, 8am-8pm
Specialty Medicine Clinic is available Monday- Friday, 8:30am-5:30pm
Family Medicine is open Monday-Thursday, 8am-7pm and Friday, 8am-5pm, seeing patients in person and via telemedicine
Respiratory Screening Tent is open Monday-Friday, 8am-7pm and Saturdays, 8am-5pm
Laboratory Outpatient Services are available Monday-Friday, 7am-5pm, Saturdays 8am-5pm
Imaging Outpatient Services are available Monday-Friday, 7am-4pm and by appointment
Infusion Services are available by appointment
Surgical Services are available, speak to your doctor about surgery options at Valor Health.