Bryan Elliott, in the middle of his fourth term as Gem County District I Commissioner, has resigned his position effect Nov. 4.
According to a release from Gem County on Tuesday, Nov.1, Commissioner Elliott presented his resignation during the Nov. 1 regular meeting of the Commissioners. His tendered resignation "resigned from his seat effective, Friday, Nov. 4."
Elliott was elected to the position in 2014 and took office in January 2015. He has served just over three and a half terms for a total of almost eight years.
“It is with reservation that I resign from serving Gem County as a Commissioner. However, changes in my life and family make this the best decision at this time. I have enjoyed working hard for the residents of Gem County and working alongside Gem County’s elected officials and employees,” Elliott stated.
Elliott’s current term began in January 2021 and will conclude in early January 2025.
Upon resignation of a Commissioner, the central committee for the party of the resigning office forwards three names from the party to Idaho’s Governor for appointment to the vacancy.
Elliott was elected as a Republican to office; the Republican central committee for Gem County will have fifteen (15) days to forward three names to Governor Little.
By Gem County procedures, those named individuals must reside in District 1 of Gem County which is primarily northeast Emmett to the northern reaches of the county.
Commission Chair Mark Rekow stated, “Commissioner Elliott has been dedicated in his service to the community and decision-making as a Commissioner, and we are grateful for that. Commissioner Butticci and I look forward to continuing the hard work of County government with whoever the Governor appoints to fill the vacancy."
“In addition to his regular duties as a Commissioner, Bryan Elliott served on the Southwest District Health Board. His work in that role, especially during the COVID19 pandemic is commendable. We appreciate what he has done,” Commissioner Butticci said of Elliott.