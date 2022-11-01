Bryan Elliot

Commissioner Bryan Elliott

Bryan Elliott, in the middle of his fourth term as Gem County District I Commissioner, has resigned his position effect Nov. 4. 

According to a release from Gem County on Tuesday, Nov.1, Commissioner Elliott presented his resignation during the Nov. 1 regular meeting of the Commissioners. His tendered resignation "resigned from his seat effective, Friday, Nov. 4."


