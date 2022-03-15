Elevate Emmett – Can our vibrant City get any better?
Attention Emmett community! The City is in the process of developing a new Comprehensive Plan called Elevate Emmett and we want your input! This new plan will set the stage for a healthy future that balances both opportunities and challenges presented by continued City growth. Listening and responding to the Emmett community is key to enhancing this planning process and we want you to be involved!
Your involvement in this comprehensive planning process will allow you to share your feedback regarding these questions and more! Your feedback will help guide life in our City over the coming years and create a shared vision for the future of Emmett.
Why does Emmett need a Comprehensive Plan? The current plan guiding Emmett is a joint comprehensive plan between the City and Gem County that was last updated in 2014. As the City has grown and evolved, it has become clear that a plan focusing solely on the City will greatly benefit the community.
This comprehensive plan will provide recommendations and policies on how Emmett should grow, change, and what it should offer residents 10, 15, or even 20 years in the future.
How does it work? Elevate Emmett is anticipated to be a 12-month initiative beginning with a visioning process and ultimately resulting in the adopted comprehensive plan. In addition to the visioning outreach, the community will have additional opportunities to offer feedback at Opportunities and Draft Plan stages. A summary of the overall process is shown in the graphic below.
The project saw the first of many community visioning events at the Harvest Festival in September. The top three things heard at this event were that people love the sense of community, overall feeling of safety, and the small-town charm of Emmett. The three biggest opportunities for improvement identified were additional parks and greenspace, protection of existing farms and agricultural lands, and development of affordable housing, especially for seniors.
Following the Harvest Festival, the City launched an online questionnaire which garnered over 250 responses and confirmed what was heard at Harvest Festival. The city also offered the opportunity for residents to speak one-on-one with the consultants to dive deeper into the issues, opportunities, and desired future character of the City. Over 20 interviews were conducted, and again confirmed the preliminary results from the Harvest Festival event and the online questionnaire. The full phase 1 public engagement summary and existing conditions analysis are available on the project website www.elevateemmett.com.
In February, the city hosted a series of in-person and virtual land use workshops. The purpose of these workshops was to explore growth opportunities and constraints, discuss benefits and trade-offs, and provide an engaging opportunity to discuss the city’s future. Each workshop covered the same content but will took place at various times to meet differing schedules. The City has posted the presentation and questionnaire from those workshops on the project website, www.elevateemmett.com, to provide additional feedback opportunities. This questionnaire will remain open through March, so be sure to check it out!