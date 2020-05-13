Elementary returns to Butte View

Emmett School District will open a new elementary school in the fall, but the building is not new.
Butte View, a former elementary school, is now a complex at 4th and Pine used for a preschool program, special education classes and the Black Canyon High School. The District’s administration and technology offices are also located in the complex.
Butte View Elementary was built in 1960. It closed in 2011 when students transferred to either Kenneth J. Carberry or Shadow Butte Elementary.
In time for this fall, the north wing of Butte View will be converted for elementary students pre-k through first grade. There will be one classroom for pre-kindergarten students and two classrooms each for all-day kindergarten and two classrooms for first graders. The vision is that two additional classrooms will be prepared for second graders in the 2021-2022 school year. Each class would have approximately 20 students.
Why? So next year’s 5th graders, about 84, can stay at Carberry for another year. The District also wants to open an all-day kindergarten program and that will be possible under the new plan adopted Tuesday night.
All-day kindergarten
“Reopening Butte View with Kindergarten and 1st grade will help build a school from the beginning rather than trying to instantly build a culture with students that have been other places before,” Carberry Principal Greg Alexander said.
“Having an all-day kindergarten will not only benefit the students academically but also culturally. Butte View is going to need to build a culture.”
Kindergartners come into the other schools for 3 hours a day and have to pack in their reading, math, interventions and specials and then leave. It doesn’t give much room for flexibility. With an all-day approach, the teacher can extend a lesson because they are not as bound by the time constraint, Alexander explained.
“We are excited about Kindergarten and 1st grade working together for intervention times as well because there might be some opportunity for cross grade level support.”
“This follows a trend in Idaho where nearly 100 districts and charter schools are offering all-day kindergarten,” Superintendent Craig Woods said. “This gives teachers more time to devote to reading. That foundation is critical and this will give us a chance to see what it means for kiddos in Emmett.”
Even though Butte View will be going to all-day kindergarten, Carberry will be able to increase the number of qualified students for the all-day READY! program, Alexander said.
What this means for fifth graders
With some reorganization and shifting of teachers and students, fifth graders will be in Carberry, Shadow Butte, Ola and Sweet. Eventually Butte View could house students through the 5th grade.
“We know and understand moving the fifth grade from Carberry to the middle school was done to alleviate issues occurring at that time, but we appreciate this board understanding it is time to move our 5th grade back to an elementary setting and allow them to be the kids they are and be equal to the 5th graders at Shadow Butte Elementary,” Shadow Butte Elementary Principal Todd Adams told the board Tuesday, April 28, at a special meeting.
“Not having the 5th grade at the middle school will allow us to really focus on our middle school model and strengthen the culture of our building,” Middle School Principal Rich Winegar said. “Trying to keep the 5th graders separate and give them the elementary setting they need has been a difficult job.”
There are other reasons, too.
“Students are growing up way too fast, and keeping the fifth graders at the elementary school mitigates that factor,” Woods said.
Principal Alexander echoed those concerns.
“I am looking forward to bringing the 5th grade back to Carberry so that the teachers and staff can have another year to develop the students and help them with maturity and skill building before they go to the middle school,” Alexander said.
“Middle School is hard enough and not having another year of confidence building at the elementary level where teachers have 25 students in one class is short changing our students. Having them back will give us 6 years with students to know them and work on interventions with them so that they have skills to adapt to the middle school challenges. I will expect more out of them as the leaders of Carberry than the small fish of the middle school. There is a big difference in those two scenarios,” Alexander said.
By moving some of Carberry’s students to Butte View, there’s more room for students bound to come from the new residential developments in that area.
Adams outlined the three options derived from conversations he had with Superintendent Woods and Principal Alexander.
What needs to be done before fall?
Adams reviewed the pros and cons of each of those options for the school board. He said all options are designed to create two seperate schools/buildings, separated by doors and so Black Canyon High School students and District Administration offices are separate.
A fence will be constructed around the perimeter of the Butte View playground and the playground equipment will be upgraded this summer for the students in grades K-1 grade.
“The only common area in the school will be the cafeteria, which will be supervised at all times when students are present,” Adams said. “Criteria will also be in place for any high school students to work with the elementary students.”
Eventually, the district plans to find a new setting for the alternative high school and the district administration offices so Butte View Elementary can also accommodate students in grades 3-5 in the south wing.
For now, Black Canyon Principal Stephen Joyner, who also oversees Ola and Sweet schools, will be principal for those new elementary students.
What’s next?
If prospective students have older siblings at the other elementary schools, parents are able to submit an open enrollment to keep students at their current elementary school.
District officers and principals are communicating with teachers to determine teacher transfers to each building.
The Board of Trustees will need to approve proposed elementary school boundaries for the three schools.