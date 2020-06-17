The Emmett School Board unanimously approved, on Monday, June 8, the Butte View boundaries to establish the new attendance zones for the reopening of Butte View Elementary this fall. The option selected by the Board established a southeastern border to the Butte View zone that considers where new construction is occurring in the area and should allow for that growth without having the redraw the zones again within a couple of years.
Butte View will open with two classes of all-day kindergarten and two classes of first grade with the goal of eventually opening classrooms for grades through fifth grade.
The Board of Trustees reviewed some changes made to the two different options under consideration. Many concerns were expressed regarding the possible split of a family having students going to both Butte View and one of the other elementary schools for the older students. It was assured that the schools will work with families and schools to avoid such family splits.
You can access the approved Butte View attendance zone map at emmettschools.org.
Parents should contact the Carberry or Shadow Butte schools to register their kindergarten students as soon as possible. Parents who live in the Butte View attendance zone will also be contacted directly by the District in the near future.