Steven Thayn
Republican, Incumbent
Emmett, Idaho
MI - Why are you running for office?
I want to maintain the culture of the state of Idaho. Idahoans are a pro-family, independent people that don’t want government to take care of them but do want tools and options to solve their own problems. I am a proactive, solutions-oriented legislator that believes government’s role should be limited. The government’s role in education, health care, and corrections will undergo changes the next several years. I would like to be in the legislature to make sure these changes give families the choices and tools they need to solve their own problems in these important areas.
MI - Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I believe in limited government. Limited government requires the formation of many economically independent family units that do not depend upon government handouts to survive. While most political discussion focus on what government should or should not do; my prime motivation is to give families the choices and tools they need to solve their own problems.
The increase in the number of self-funded families allows government to do less, spend less money, and will result in less burden on the taxpayer. One cannot increase the role of government and expect taxes to decrease. The important role of the family in a limited government system is a unique perspective that I have been promoting for 14 years and is gaining acceptance in the legislature. I would be honored if the voters would send me back to the legislature to continue this important work.
MI - Have you been a candidate in any other elections — or have you held any other elected positions? What, when and why did you leave?
I ran unsuccessfully for the school board in the 80s and for the legislature in 2004. I won an election to the House in 2006 where I served for 6 years from 2007-2012 and in the Senate from 2013 to present.
MI - What do you consider your greatest accomplishments?
My greatest overall accomplishment is my family of 8 children that my wife and I have successfully raised and our grandchildren.
My greatest legislative achievement is the creation of the Advanced Opportunities Program which is a tool parents and student can use to customize their education beginning in the 7th grade. This tool is positively changing the face of public education in Idaho. About 28,000 high school students last year earned almost 216,000 dual credits, took 3770 career technical exams, and 9,096 extra high school classes.
This tool allows students to reduce the cost of higher education, enter the workforce earlier, and is beneficial to taxpayers. It has almost eliminated the senior slump. Recent expansion of this tool has made it easier for students to take more vocational classes while still in high school.
I have also been deeply involved in setting the course to create new content standards. I have been asked to serve on the interim committee that will oversee this process. I wrote a bill that will eliminate the 10th grade ISAT (Common Core test) and a bill to restructure graduation requirements to encourage more vocational classes. I am working with the state board and charter school leaders to create an Elementary Flexibility tool that creates a voluntary homeschool-public school partnership that allows parents to be more engaged in teaching their children. I am also working with the Emmett School District on a low-cost solution to kindergarten readiness.
MI - What do you think is the most important issue facing the State of Idaho in the next two years, and how can the legislature address it most effectively?
The biggest challenge is if we, as Idahoans, are going to move ahead with faith and hope or be consumed by fear because of our concerns with the Covid-19. We can’t let a momentary crisis define our lives or the lives of our young people and rob them of their future. Legislators can project hope and possibility.
The second biggest challenge will be the decline in tax revenue. How will the rainy-day funds be used? How can we make strides in education with less money? Another challenge is that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, getting students back in school could be a challenge. How will we continue to provide education in this new environment?
MI - How do you rate the recently completed legislative session? What were its most important achievements? What were its more concerning failures?
The recently completed session was a good for education and reducing regulation. The session created a third rung on the career ladder with a workable accountability feature based upon student performance.
It did not address property tax, corrections, or long-term funding of Medicaid expansion. My biggest disappointment was the failure of a bill I wrote – SB1293. This bill would have given parents the option to negotiate a flexible attendance schedule for their elementary school children if their child was advanced academically.
The bill passed the Senate and the House Education Committee, but the session ended before it was voted on by the House. Interestingly, within three weeks of adjourning the session, all public-school students are being taught exclusively at home. We now have a home-centered public education system envisioned in the bill but without necessary safeguards. I am working with superintendents, charter school leaders, and the State Board to see if this option can be made available this Fall under current code.
MI - Name two additional priorities you would address if elected.
Corrections and health care. There is an effort to bring the state employees and public-school employees into the same pool. This could allow for reduced costs, greater take-home pay (by reducing premiums), and better access. There are four best practices: a value-based primary care focused system independent of insurance companies and hospitals, negotiation power with hospitals, accessing pharmaceuticals differently, and an education component for the employees. This proposal is going on behind the scenes at this time. I would like to continue to work on this project.
MI - How do you feel about the manner in which the coronavirus pandemic has been handled in Idaho?
I basically support what the Governor has done. State law allows for the Governor to issue a 21-day order. I have concerns. I hope that the Governor will follow President Trump’s three-stage plan.
After the first 21 days, I believe in a diffused responsibility model should be used which means that healthy people should be able to determine the amount of risk they are willing to assume and where individuals make decisions on an individual basis rather than a statewide mandate. The Governor could still have quarantine orders in place which is the isolation of the sick.
The legislature needs to place some sideboards of the governor’s power next legislative session. For example, should the governor have power to isolate healthy people? If so, for how long? What about due process? Should the legislature be automatically called back into session if there is an extension of the 21-day order? These are all questions that legislators need to discuss next session.
For now, we all need to work together and hope and pray the governor makes wise decisions that balance health issues with civil liberties and that encourages the independent American spirit.
American was not founded in fear; it was founded in hope. America will continue as long as the people are willing to sacrifice safety and security and take risks for the benefit of family and fellowman.
MI - Which components of the Governor's Task Force on Education recommendations do you most support, and which do you most oppose?
To be very honest, I didn’t pay much attention to the last task force because the task force focused mainly on the needs of the educational system rather than the needs of the students and parents. Giving parents and students more choices is the best way to improve education; not focus on the needs of the system. Give parents choices, then make sure the needs of the system or met; not the take care of the system and then worry about the needs of families.
MI - What do you think about Idaho laws about abortion?
I support Idaho laws limiting abortion.
MI - In what ways should the state address those who are mentally ill and/or chemically dependent?
There are two parts to this issue: prevention of mental illness and those with acute care needs. I spend most of my efforts trying to provide opportunities for young people to gain skills so they can become gainfully employed and don’t fall into drug addictions and suffer depression caused by lack of hope. I listen to others who have more expertise on individuals with acute needs.
MI - Does more need to be done to give all Idahoans access to medical care?
All Idahoans do have access to health care. The question should be how can the health care system be improved? The American health care system has become dominated by hospitals. I call this a hospital-centric system. The problem with this system is that hospitals are the most expensive place to receive health care.
We need a prevention-based, primary care-centric system where more people have access to primary care. This can be done by encouraging the state and other employers to change the way primary care is funded. Rather than use insurance to pay for primary care expenses, which gives power to insurance companies and hospitals to control the doctor-patient relationship, we should move to a monthly fee system where insurance is not used. This would allow primary care providers to be independent from hospitals and insurance companies and put the power back into the hands of the patients and the doctors. This, in turn, would improve access to health care for all Idahoans, improve health outcomes, and reduce costs.
MI - How should Idaho pay for the increasing costs of road and bridge maintenance?
If we can reduce the cost of health care, see question above, then money will be left over for infrastructure. These issues are all interrelated.
MI - What do you think about Idahoans' Second Amendment rights?
I support the 2nd amendment.
MI - Specifically what will you do — have you done — to help make Idaho a state that encourages new businesses to locate here or encourages current businesses to stay and expand?
Continue to reduce regulation, have consistent tax policy, and make improve our education system.
MI - What are your thoughts about legalizing marijuana in Idaho?
I am opposed.
MI - What are your thoughts about legalizing Cannabidiol in Idaho?
I have supported the right to use CBD oil for many years.
MI - What are your thoughts about legalizing industrial hemp production in Idaho?
I am supportive.
MI - What are your thoughts about gun control in regards to schools?
I think that schools should put in effect the gun policies they want. Current state law allows for school districts to arm their staff if the board of trustees wants to do so.