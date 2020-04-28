Candidate Q & A Marla Lawson

Marla Lawson
Republican
Lowman, Idaho
MI - Why are you running for office?
I have been working with the Republican party on the executive level for 10 years. I have observed a lack of leadership and conservative values in the Senate and my district was one of the problems. I believe I can change this.
MI - Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Senator Thayn’s accomplishments in the last 14 years do not reflect those of an elected official who is driven to protect conservative or rural values. His work is narrow in scope and he has a tendency to placate rather than lead.
MI - Have you been a candidate in any other elections — or have you held any other elected positions? What, when and why did you leave?
I have held office as precinct committee person for Lowman for 10 years and am the elected state secretary on the executive board of the Republican Party for 10 years. I ran for State Senate 2 years ago against Senator Thayn and in district 22 before redistricting.
MI - What do you consider your greatest accomplishments?
I have always been able to step into a leadership position and meet the challenge. The first time I was 20 years old when my father was diagnosed with colin cancer and my mother unable to deal with it physically or emotionally handed me the reins of the family. I took care of my younger brother and sister, seeing to it that my sister graduated high school. Took over the family expenses ran the household, engineered my father’s care and worked a night time job. When my father died I helped with his arrangements and continued to care for the family while my mother took 6 months out of state to be with her parents and recuperate. I helped with the sale of my father’s business and kept the family intact.
MI - What do you think is the most important issue facing the State of Idaho in the next two years, and how can the legislature address it most effectively?
The aftermath of the Covid virus will be the biggest challenge going forward. We are devastating the economy right now and destroying small business which is the backbone of Idaho. We will have to look at what can be done to rebuild. I will be pushing for deregulation and changing the tax structure so we can save as many businesses as possible.
MI - How do you rate the recently completed legislative session? What were its most important achievements? What were its more concerning failures?
It was dismal. I would call it a D. There were so many opportunities lost with good bills never getting hearings in the Senate or being destroyed there. One example being the grocery tax repeal. Passed in the house, destroyed in the Senate.
MI - Name two additional priorities you would address if elected.
Expansion of the use of natural resources will be even more crucial than ever in the recovery of the economy, and we have to find answers to the property tax issues.
MI - How do you feel about the manner in which the coronavirus pandemic has been handled in Idaho?
It’s been like pruning a Rose garden with a machete. Answers for New York do not fit Idaho! I believe there should have been representation in these decisions from the rural counties. They have destroyed our outfitters with no recourse. Small entrepreneurs like beauticians who are contractors have been shut down with no recourse and no help. This is not a socialist Republic and that is what we are acting like. Let’s pay everyone in America to hide in their homes while the government handles it. Whatever happened to local control? I absolutely believe that at risk people should stay home but let’s concentrate on finding those carrying the antibodies and let them go back to work. And I am a believer in herd immunity.
MI - Which components of the Governor's Task Force on Education recommendations do you most support and which do you most oppose?
I am somewhat positive on focusing on K-3 literacy but it is followed by increased support for all day kindergarten which I do not support at all!.
I am very concerned regarding formula 4, I think social and emotional issues should be addressed as they are by school counselors and would support training for teachers on how to recognize and refer students at risk to counseling in their continued education if that is not already occurring. But the classroom is not the place to address issues with a student and not the teacher’s responsibility.
MI - What do you think about Idaho laws about abortion?
Better than many states but I would like to see no funding to Planned Parenthood if they are performing abortions in our state. I would also like assurances that no state funding leaves Idaho.
MI - In what ways should the state address those who are mentally ill and/or chemically dependent?
I am for local control on this issue. But the answers are difficult. So many who are suffering do not want to recover. Many mentally ill are self-medicating so the lines between the two are blurred. I find many specialists have difficulty balancing the need for success in treatment with the reality of how rare recovery is.
MI - Does more need to be done to give all Idahoans access to medical care?
We are still in the early stages of Medicaid expansion and now we must look forward to how much eligibility will increase with the destruction of the economy due to Covid-19. I think there is little chance the state can afford to expand coverage further with what is coming.
MI - How should Idaho pay for the increasing costs of road and bridge maintenance?
Expand the responsible use of natural resources and grow the economy. Roads may also take a hit as we try to balance the budget in the near future.
MI - What do you think about Idahoans' Second Amendment rights?
I think Legislators like Christy Zito are doing a great job of protecting our rights and I look forward to the possibility to working with her in the Senate.
MI - Specifically what will you do — have you done — to help make Idaho a state that encourages new businesses to locate here or encourages current businesses to stay and expand?
Certainly the opposite of what we are doing right now with Covid-19. We definitely can look at the tax structure and at easing regulations and red tape.
MI - What are your thoughts about legalizing marijuana in Idaho?
No
MI - What are your thoughts about legalizing Cannabidiol in Idaho?
Yes
MI - What are your thoughts about legalizing industrial hemp production in Idaho?
Yes, If hay farmers can certify weed free hay then why can’t Hemp farmers certify the same in Hemp.
MI - What are your thoughts about gun control in regards to schools?
If teachers or staff wish to take training I think it should be supplied and they should be allowed the ability to protect themselves and their students.