LaVerne Sessions
Republican
Salmon, Idaho
MI - Why are you running for office?
To defend Idaho’s true conservative values and principles and to be a voice for the people.
MI - Why are you the best candidate for this position?
My greatest leadership strength is the ability to bring people together. As your legislator I will focus on uniting Idahoans with conservative ideals, rather than drive them apart.
MI - Have you been a candidate in any other elections — or have you held any other elected positions? What, when and why did you leave?
I have served on the Lemhi County Central Republican Committee since 2017. I am also currently serving as the Chairman for a Idaho Political Action Committee called Idahoans for Healthy Kids and Communities. This coalition was organized to protect youth and families from the normalization and legalization of drugs in Idaho.
MI - What do you consider your greatest accomplishments?
Being a wife and mother of five children. Coaching and instructing dance teams for thirty-three years that competed and won state and national titles.
MI - What do you think is the most important issue facing the State of Idaho in the next two years, and how can the legislature address it most effectively?
The economy. In challenging economic times it is easy to sit back and complain. There will be different priorities for different groups. Idaho will have after math effects due to the COVID-19. I will work with legislators to find solutions and answers to help Idahoans recover economically. My husband and I have owned and operated small businesses in rural Idaho for thirty-five years and I understand from first-hand experience the challenges that face small businesses.
MI - How do you rate the recently completed legislative session? What were its most important achievements? What were its more concerning failures?
They had some positive results. A new career ladder for veteran teachers, Senator Thayn’s bill for educational opportunities, the Hands Free cell phone bill and if you speak a dual language students could add an extra certificate on their diploma were a few highlights. The Senate held the Idaho Standards in place and a interim committee will be organized to evaluate and make adjustments. There was some good water legislation. They also cleaned up some gun legislation. Anyone can carry in Idaho that has a concealed weapon in other states.
The Property Tax Bill did not get fixed. An interim committee will be in place this year to gather facts and information for the next legislative session.
MI - Name two additional priorities you would address if elected.
Everyone’s Budgets are going to take a dramatic hit as a result of COVID-19. As Idahoans we are all going to have to make tuff choices. I will use my experience in managing and prioritizing the state’s resources. One of my priorities will be addressing the pressure on our natural resource industries from outside influences. Strategic leadership in addressing the effects of COVID-19 virus on all of our industries and people in Idaho will be my primary focus. I will be reaching out to the leaders of effected industry groups in Idaho to help educate myself as to what their needs and priorities are.
MI - How do you feel about the manner in which the coronavirus pandemic has been handled in Idaho?
The COVID-19 has impacted Idaho and our nation with unprecedented times. Information is changing daily impacting people’s lives. Decisions need to be based on facts. The economy is struggling. Our voices need to be heard for the governor to make the best decisions. We have to protect the the health and safety of Idahoans and also balance that with economic recovery and people’s livelihoods. Governor Little cares deeply about Idaho’s way of life and about protecting our freedoms and families. As soon as we have data that tells us to move forward we should make economic recovery our priority. I believe that when the government is empowered to protect the health and safety of citizens they must make those decisions carefully.
MI - Which components of the Governor's Task Force on Education recommendations do you most support, and which do you most oppose?
Support: Rural school districts across the state to more effectively collaborate and network to leverage resources to provide greater opportunities for students. The focus will be on the areas of career and technical education. This is a critical need for high school students in preparing them for the work force. A great opportunity for rural Idaho students.
Oppose: When it comes to the funding formula. The funding formula cannot have winners and losers. They use the term “hold harmless” which has to be adhered to. No district can take less or it is a failure.
MI - What do you think about Idaho laws about abortion?
With the passing of SB 1385 the 2020 Idaho Legislature has enacted a very pro-life piece of legislation. In the event the Roe v. Wade is overturned by the supreme court, Idaho will be perfectly positioned to save hundreds and thousands of lives.
MI - In what ways should the state address those who are mentally ill and/or chemically dependent?
The Dept of Health and Welfare have financial services available. There are crisis centers and hotlines available in our state. To burden the state with these fiscal bills would be a tax overload. I believe that faith-based organizations and families should come to the aide and work with the state to help offset the high costs of individuals who suffer in society.
MI - Does more need to be done to give all Idahoans access to medical care?
If we are not careful we could bankrupt the state covering medical care costs. We need to start new incentive programs in our healthcare system to bring costs down. I believe that primary care and prevention services are necessary to accomplish this. To help better use our resources we need to first find ways to be more cost effective.
MI - How should Idaho pay for the increasing costs of road and bridge maintenance?
As in all things these infra-structure projects have to be funded if we are going to keep our commerce and citizens moving. We need to be sure we don’t overburden certain segments of Idaho with more than their share. I will always keep an eye out for tax shifts.
MI - What do you think about Idahoans' Second Amendment rights? I support our US and Idaho constitution and “the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. Idaho is one of the most gun friendly states in the nation. I fully intend to keep it that way.
MI - Specifically what will you do — have you done — to help make Idaho a state that encourages new businesses to locate here or encourages current businesses to stay and expand?
I have owned and operated small businesses in rural Idaho for 35 years. I know the inherent advantages and disadvantages of being a small business owner. As every piece of legislation moves through the legislature I will use the knowledge I have gained to look for advantages and potential disadvantages to ALL business owners.
MI - What are your thoughts about legalizing marijuana in Idaho?
I will make it a priority to protect our children and youth from the unseen dangers of the legalization of marijuana. I will protect Idaho from the commercialization and normalization of drugs. I will always stand to preserve a healthy, safe and drug-free environment for our children.
MI - What are your thoughts about legalizing Cannabidiol in Idaho?
I believe in the three step process to ensure the Health and Safety of all Idahoans. In my view, I am in favor of CBD research. I was grateful for the most recent research of Epidiolex the FDA came out which helps 30% of children. Marinol is also FDA approved for cancer patients. The marijuana plant itself has almost 100 different components. Hemp can become high in THC. Not all of these components are healthy. This is why it is critical that medicine is a three step process.
1. FDA approved
2. Doctor prescribed
3. Pharmacy dispensed
I believe this process will protect the health and safety, efficacy of dosages and purity for children and adults in Idaho who suffer from illnesses and disease.
MI - What are your thoughts about legalizing industrial hemp production in Idaho?
Hemp growing in many states is struggling with this new crop and the regulation and growth of it. Until Hemp has been fully vetted in Idaho with working groups and task forces, I will not support a new bureaucracy.
MI - What are your thoughts about gun control in regards to schools?
I fully support local school districts ability to make those decisions based on the needs and priorities of their constituents.