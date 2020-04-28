Candidate Q & A Dorothy Moon

Dorothy Moon
Republican, Incumbent
Stanley, Idaho
MI - Why are you running for office?
I am running for re-election to continue helping the citizens of District 8. Their trust in me and the many successes we have had together, as well as my legislative experience and knowledge, allows me to represent my fellow rural Idaho constituents with a strong voice at the statehouse. Having lived up the Yankee Fork of the Salmon River, I have dealt with many of the same issues the people of Gem County face; septic permits and inspections, building codes, wood cutting permits, hunting regulations, and the many other issues we encounter daily. When one of my constituents is having a difficult time complying with regulations or rules from any of our State or Federal Agencies, I am at their side, assisting and navigating the issue to a successful conclusion. It is well-known that I am easy to contact and available for my constituents, each-and-every day. My commitment did not end with the initial term. I was elected to serve Gem County residents, and my commitment has only gotten stronger and, I truly love what I do for District 8.
MI - Why are you the best candidate for this position?
When voters sent me to the legislature four years ago, they recognized my life experiences and education credentials would prove to be helpful in serving on legislative committees and making thoughtful votes. I was prepared to provide input in the Education Committee, as I have a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education. I was certified in high school science, elementary and special education when I retired from Challis High School in 2012. Additionally, I taught College Geology through the Idaho Education Network, allowing students in rural counties to earn four college credits through the College of Southern Idaho. My campaign pledge was the removal of Common Core from our schools. This summer, new education standards will be reviewed to replace Common Core. I thank the many good people in Gem County who testified against Common Core at the House Committee hearings. I worked hard to deliver on that, as with all of my promises made and kept.
Putting my education and knowledge to work (Master of Science degree in Resource planning), I currently serve on the Resources & Conservation Committee. My considerable background provides a level of expertise necessary to represent District 8. I am looked to for input regarding the federal and state regulations that guide the use of our state and public lands. Multiple Use on our public lands include- ranching, logging, mining, and recreation. These are all important economic drivers in rural Idaho.
As the owner of small business, a civil engineering and land surveying company, I fully understand the issues many small businesses face. In my capacity as a member on the Environment, Energy & Technology Committee, I see many of the regulations being federally mandated that impact our local businesses. It is imperative small businesses are at the forefront of any discussions having to do with this very important committee.
In conclusion, I appreciate my colleagues in the legislature that have identified my qualifications for assisting in the people’s business and, I am pleased to assure the voters of District 8 that they can trust that my input, on their behalf, will be heard.
MI - Have you been a candidate in any other elections — or have you held any other elected positions? What, when and why did you leave?
Yes! I served as the 2nd Vice President and later 1st Vice President of the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce (1995, 1996). In 2014, I was elected to serve a two-year term as the Legislative District 8 Chair for the Idaho Republican Party.
MI - What do you consider your greatest accomplishments?
In keeping with the subject matter of politics and my elected office for the voters to consider, and although there are many accomplishments that I am very proud of in my relatively short time as a legislator, I will share a few accomplishments:
1) Three years ago, I was involved in organizing a Lemhi Custer Grassroots Advisory, a citizen group, which provides input in the Salmon Challis National Forest (SCNF) Plan update. During the SCNF planning process a proposed additional wilderness study area map was going to engulf the entire Cobalt belt in Lemhi County. Bringing this to the attention of the USFS Regional Office, this map of overreach was immediately removed. Several mining projects were losing financial investment because of the premature release of the map. I appreciate and applaud this citizen group. Gem County has many residents who would have done the same.
2) I was overjoyed and personally, deeply moved to have rallied and secured a majority of the State Legislature to sign a petition requesting- then Attorney General Jeff Sessions investigate federal agency and federal prosecutorial malfeasance against citizens of Idaho. Soon thereafter, several men who were never convicted of a crime and after two very long heartbreaking years of imprisonment were released.
3) We so often hear candidate promises without follow-through. Not for District 8 regarding our children and their future. I led the charge on rejecting the Common Core Standards this year in the House Education Committee. Many parents and grandparents from Gem County made themselves available during the days of testimony, in February. This summer, an Interim Committee will evaluate other standards to completely replace the Common Core Standards.
MI - What do you think is the most important issue facing the State of Idaho in the next two years, and how can the legislature address it most effectively?
I strongly believe we need to get our economy back from the disruption and destruction of Covid-19 (Coronavirus). I, and most every Idahoan, want to see people open their businesses and look to the great resource base Idaho has to offer. We need to utilize our God provided, natural resources for all our basic to advanced technology needs. The United States can and will become less dependent on foreign suppliers because Idaho stands in a very favorable position being blessed with mineral, timber, and agricultural wealth. We have a skilled workforce in all of these areas so there is no need to push this to the future; the future starts now, today!
MI - How do you rate the recently completed legislative session?
Unfortunately, I must give our recent legislative Session the grade of “D” unsatisfactory. I don’t know many constituents who are satisfied with what took place at the statehouse, other than the rejection of the Common Core Standards and the path to find replacement standards. I must add the gender birth certificate bill and the protection of women’s sports, as winning issues for Idahoans. What were its more concerning failures? The legislature was unable to pass property tax relief. Numerous property tax reduction bills were heard in committee but the House and Senate could not agree on the best path forward. The grocery sales tax removal couldn’t make it out of committee.
MI - Name two additional priorities you would address if elected.
When the new legislative session begins next year tax relief will be a priority. Tax relief for Idahoans will be accomplished by removing the grocery sales tax and property tax reduction.
MI - How do you feel about the manner in which the coronavirus pandemic has been handled in Idaho?
I wish the Legislature and the Lt. Governor had been consulted about the Governor’s “Order” to shut down businesses immediately. The decision to identify businesses as essential and non-essential to me was unfortunate. Our small business community is essential no matter what service they provide. Every business provides a service needed by another business or consumers.
MI - Which components of the Governor's Task Force on Education recommendations do you most support, and which do you most oppose?
I support creating more flexibility for school districts to use state funds to address local needs. The recommendation I have concerns about is- the additional $32 million dollars for improving student literacy in Kindergarten through 3rd grade. Literacy is taught in these grades already for a good portion of the day. I would like to see the accountability measures to assess improvement in this area. All too often, money is put into a program with no accountability. Taxpayers want to see children grow and thrive and, they would also like to see results for their investment.
MI - What do you think about Idaho laws about abortion?
I am against abortion and I believe life begins at conception. House Bill 525, which made it through the House on a 52 to 17 vote, would have prohibited the expenditure of public monies to any individual or organization which provides abortion services. It would have applied at all levels of government in Idaho, including state, county, city, and public health districts. Sadly, it did not make it through the Senate.
MI - In what ways should the state address those who are mentally ill and/or chemically dependent?
The mentally ill are in need of help and care. Subsidiarity is a guide I trust; the closer to the affected person, the better. The private sector should furnish the necessary intervention as much as possible, with the state as a last resort and aid to the individual. I see a need for more clinicians to help with consistent treatment. The chemically dependent need opportunities to bring them from the world of dependency they have grown addicted to, toward the hope-filled future of good paying jobs and a new-found purpose for their lives. The state can play a very helpful role- through Judicial Reform. The caring community of churches, together with private sector philanthropy and thoughtful long-term planning, would help those who are able to turn from the destructive force and become who they were wonderfully created to be in their lives.
MI - Does more need to be done to give all Idahoans access to medical care?
I would like to see an increase in the free markets, to provide options for affordable medical care. The cost of medicine is a real issue. I support President Trump’s desire for transparency- all medical costs listed for the consumer to evaluate and make informed decisions. This action will bring about a reduction in the cost of medical services and supplies. We will make medical care more affordable through increased information and options. Idahoans deserve nothing less.
MI - How should Idaho pay for the increasing costs of road and bridge maintenance?
We have the answer to our infrastructure requirements, and we can provide for our roads and bridges with a sound economy. We need to have a strong resource based industry network and a promising future for diversified, technology based revenue sources. We have what it takes, we need to use what gifts we have been given and see the bright future with good roads and safe bridges.
MI - What do you think about Idahoans' Second Amendment rights?
I will never, ever waiver on gun issues at my house, at your house, or at the statehouse! Idaho is Open Carry, which makes us friendly to gun owners. I will NOT go along with anything remotely supportive of Red Flag laws. I am a lifetime member of the NRA and have been endorsed by Gun Owners of America.
MI - Specifically what will you do — have you done — to help make Idaho a state that encourages new businesses to locate here or encourages current businesses to stay and expand?
I have received a grant from the D.C. USFS Office for a Fuels Reduction Pilot Program in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. This project includes a timber inventory currently being completed by the University of Idaho. Once target locations are identified by the University, businesses, mills, loggers, truckers will have an opportunity to reduce fuels in the forest. This will include the removal of large/small diameter timber, post & pole and firewood. This pilot program will guarantee a twenty-year timber supply which would allow current businesses to expand and new businesses to open. People need the assurance of longevity for making the financial investment and lifetime commitment after so much has been decimated in our natural resource industry over the last 50 years. Families want to build a future and Idaho is known around the nation as a wonderful state to do just that. I want to help families attain their dreams and successful livelihoods.
MI - What are your thoughts about legalizing marijuana in Idaho?
I am opposed to legalizing recreational marijuana.
MI - What are your thoughts about legalizing Cannabidiol in Idaho?
I ran legislation three years ago to remove hemp from the Schedule 1 drug list. The bill would have legalized the use of CBD Oil. Hundreds of constituents currently use CBD Oil, with less than 0.3% THC, which cannot get them high. They are in fear of being charged with a felony for using this substance for medical reasons. This is a substance which should be available especially in light of President Trump signing the 2018 Farm Bill which removed hemp from Schedule I.
MI - What are your thoughts about legalizing industrial hemp production in Idaho?
I am in favor of the legalization of Industrial Hemp. There are hundreds of beneficial products made from hemp. A ‘google’ search will reveal a lengthy list many don’t even know about. If an Idaho farmer wants to cultivate hemp according to the 2018 Farm Bill, they should absolutely be in control of their economic opportunity.
MI - What are your thoughts about gun control in regards to schools?
Student safety is always a concern of mine. When I taught, if I had been able to carry a gun, I would have. I remember when I started teaching; I kept a can of wasp spray handy just in case a threat entered the classroom. If a teacher wants to, and feels competent to carry a gun while in the classroom, this should be an option. An armed teacher would be a huge deterrent as the first line of defense against any horrible situation. Our children deserve the protection of an armed adult against an armed assailant.