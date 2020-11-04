Election voting appears to be strong and smooth

Even before the polls opened at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, voter turnout in Gem County appeared to be strong. Early voting and absentee voting may push the percentage of registered voters actually participating to a level similar to the 77 percent recorded in the last Presidential General Election in 2016.
As of Friday evening, 4,722 votes had been received in the Gem County clerk’s office. Of that number, 1,025 were early voters who chose to mark their ballots over the last couple of weeks at the Gem County Courthouse. Absentee ballots accounted for the other 3,297 votes in hand.
That total exceeds the final votes tallied during the all-absentee voting in the May Presidential Primary.
Whether the 8,140 votes cast in November 2016 will be exceeded will be totally dependent upon the number of voters who go to one of thirteen precinct polling locations on Tuesday. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. An additional 935 issued absentee ballots remained out as of Friday and have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to be returned to the clerk’s office.
County Clerk Shelly Tilton advised that anyone who received an absentee ballot but chooses to go to a polling location on Tuesday instead could face a small delay.
“It is fine for the voter to change their mind about how they want to vote,” Tilton said. “Except that it may cause them a slight delay at the polls while the election poll workers call the Clerk’s office to have the absentee ballot voided and then they will be able to vote at their polling location.”
Tilton says Gem County is not encountering some of the difficulties that adjoining counties have reported to date.
Ada County and Canyon Counties have each had long lines and waits at their early voting locations. Canyon County is also reporting the loss of a number of potential poll workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to assist in the on-sight voting on Tuesday. Not all traditional precincts are being utilized in Ada and Canyon counties this year due to the lack of poll workers.
Gem County appears to be fine in that regard.
“We have a few extra poll workers at this point so we if have some who aren’t able to go at the last minute we expect to be okay,” Tilton said. “We have an additional election worker at each polling place who will greet voters and also clean and sanitize throughout the day.”
Voters are asked to be patient if lines do form during certain portions of the day. Gem County does not expect to see the kinds of waits that have been occurring elsewhere. Ada County was reporting waits of up to 45 minutes at some of its early voting locations on Friday. Early voting numbers in Ada County have exceeded those recorded in 2016.
Election officials are also asking voters to be very cautious about some of the rumors and conflicting information about the voting process on social media.
While specific examples of disinformation in Idaho have not been identified, election officials say voters are asking questions often driven by a national conversation.
Ada County Clerk‘s Office spokeswoman Chelsea Carattini told the Idaho Press “it’s kind of like whack-a-mole. People will see what’s going on in other states, then the rumor mill gets going and people panic because it’s something they have heard or seen elsewhere.”
In their role overseeing local elections, Idaho clerks say they’re encountering misinformation circulating among the electorate. Much of the false or misleading information originates in social media and is often shared unchecked. Elections officials statewide are trying to push back while also managing unprecedented levels of absentee voting during a pandemic.
“We are working tirelessly not only to pull off a successful election, but to also ensure the public has confidence in the process,” Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane says. “There are already many examples of where false information has disrupted these efforts. I encourage voters to turn to official sources like IdahoVotes.gov to ensure they are getting election information they can rely on.”
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden says misinformation on social media is especially dangerous because of its unknown sources, their motives and how quickly it can proliferate across platforms.
“False election information can come from bad actors trying to influence who votes and how they vote,” Wasden says. “This misinformation helps sow discord among voters of different parties and creates unnecessary uncertainty about the election system. Perhaps worst of all, it can also lead to some voters simply giving up and choosing not to vote.”
Officials encourage voters to treat information from unofficial sources with a healthy amount of skepticism. If something seems unusual or sensational, voters should check it out with an official source.
“Idaho’s elections are run by 44 elected county clerks with oversight by the Secretary of State,” says Lawerence Denney, Idaho’s chief election official. “It’s only logical, then, that Idahoans’ trusted source of information on elections should start in the same place – with their local clerk. The more we can keep the disinformation from spreading by checking details at the source, the better election we can run for Idaho.”
Elections officials say Idaho’s system is safe and reliable. County clerks rely on strong laws enacted by the state legislature to administer elections. Election officials say this results in a uniform system across the state that Idahoans can be confident in.