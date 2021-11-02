Where incumbents chose to run for re-election in Gem County Tuesday, voters chose to keep them in their seats. Where seats were open, they chose familiar faces or names to fill those seats.
In an eight-person race for three positions on the Emmett Independent School District Board of Trustees, incumbent Ronnie Weekes garnered 1,304 votes to easily retain his seat. Joining Weekes for four-year terms on the Board are Terry Jones, a former ESD Trustee (1,001 votes), and former teacher Janet Hines (1,126 votes).
Emmett City Council incumbents Steve Nebeker and Gary Resinkin were the top two vote recipients among four vying for three seats. They will be joined by Jody Harris, a former ESD Board of Trustees member, when sworn into office in January. Nebeker gained 659 votes, Resinkin 537 and Harris 515.
The other contested race saw David Timony defeat A. Ralph Gurney for a seat as a Gem County Fire District #1 Commissioner, 710-492.
Voter turnout was near normal for a fall election that did not have state or national implications. Unofficial results put total ballots cast at 2,318 or 20.3 percent of the registered voters in Gem County.
Complete voting breakdown and responses from winning candidates will appear in the Nov. 10 Messenger Index.