It should come as little surprise. Last Thursday 24 Emmett High students presented projects at the annual Idaho Science and Engineering Fair, and they collectively walked off from the virtual event with the “Top School Award” for the third consecutive year.
Competing against schools of all sizes from across the state, EHS science and engineering students offered up a wide variety of projects they have been working on most of the year for evaluation by a team of scientists. When all the evaluations had been tabulated, Emmett was again at the top, and senior Jessica Douglass was declared “Best of Fair.”
Douglass received not only top marks for her investigation of “the efficacy of homemade antibacterial gel on E. coli compared to a store-bought name brand”, but will represent Emmett and Idaho at the International Science and Engineering Fair later this spring.
Douglass blames, or credits, the pandemic with her topic.
“When there was such a rush on sanitization and antibacterial supplies last year when the pandemic first hit, there was a lot of stuff being touted as a home-remedy,” she said. “People were looking for alternative soaps and sanitizers. I questioned a lot of the claims being made so I wanted to see if there was any science to back them up.”
Douglass ended up having to step a bit away from viruses due to the volatile and potentially dangerous nature of working with live viruses in an amateur lab setting. “Don’t think we had the budget or facilities to go there,” she said.
Instead she focused on bacterial solutions with denatured bacteria that could be safely examined to determine if some of the home remedies are as effective as the commercially marketed remedies.
Apparently her hypothesis, research, data and presentation won the judges over. She will now work with those judges over the next few weeks to extend that research and fine tune the presentations for the International competition. For the second year in a row the International will also be held virtually.
This is the third consecutive year that Emmett has had a student advance to the International competition. In 2019 Lukas Keller won the Best of Fair award and traveled to Phoenix for the International event. Last year Emily Patterson was selected for the Idaho team that eventually did not make a trip due to the pandemic. This year Douglass’s presentation will be submitted electronically and she will have to engage with the judges over the internet.
This year’s State competition also had that distance factor involved so EHS created their own festive environment to collectively hear the evaluations and the awards announcements.
In a gold and black decorated band room at the High School, students who were not out of town for spring break gathered to celebrate the school’s three peat. In addition to Douglass’s top award, Douglass and Talon Thomas each won Best of Categories — meaning Emmett won two of the four discipline categories available. Noe Anderson and Kate Rooks were presented Gold Medals for their presentations.
Final Emmett Results
Idaho Science & Engineering Fair
Top School Award
Emmett High School
Best of Fair
Jessica Douglass
Best of Category
Biology, Earth & Environmental Science — Jessica Douglass
Behavioral and Social Science — Talen Thomas
Gold Medals
Noe Anderson (Behavioral Science)
Jessica Douglass (Biology) (also won 1 special award)
Kate Rooks (Physical Science)
Talen Thomas (Behavioral Science) (also won 1 special award)
Silver Medals
Yury Cardosa
Megan Church (also won 5 other special awards)
Kyle Flower (also won special award)
Frank Hahn
Hannah Hart (also won 1 special award)
Haylee Jewkes
Jeff Lockett
Autumn Madsen
Tatum Richards (also won 1 special award)
Noah Shiflett
Logan Solterbeck (also won 3 special award)
Chloe Thayn
Brooklyn Willis (also won 2 special awards)
Lacy Yates
Special Awards
Brighton Griffin
Gabe Mattingly
Cecilia Barr
Amelia Thayn