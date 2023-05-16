Rachel Stelling, National Merit Finalist

National Merit Scholarship winner Rachel Stelling was honored in front of her classmates with the announcement of her achievement during a school break last week.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

There are not many students that are admitted to the National Merit Scholarship process. There are even fewer who complete the process and receive finalist status. Emmett’s Rachel Stelling has now gone beyond finalist status and been awarded a full tuition, room and board offer from the University of Alabama.

Stelling is carrying a perfect 4.0 GPA into the final days of her senior year at EHS. She has a host of academic honors that have compiled over the last few years that makes the National Merit Scholarship Institutional Award to the Honors School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama just kind of the icing on the cake.


