There are not many students that are admitted to the National Merit Scholarship process. There are even fewer who complete the process and receive finalist status. Emmett’s Rachel Stelling has now gone beyond finalist status and been awarded a full tuition, room and board offer from the University of Alabama.
Stelling is carrying a perfect 4.0 GPA into the final days of her senior year at EHS. She has a host of academic honors that have compiled over the last few years that makes the National Merit Scholarship Institutional Award to the Honors School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama just kind of the icing on the cake.
Last year she made news previously reported in Messenger Index achieving a perfect 36 score on her ACT exams. Less than .25 of one percent of students who take that exam achieve those results.
The scholarship offer will not only cover Stelling’s undergraduate degree studies in Math, it includes a commitment to fund her MBA in an accelerated STEM program.
Stelling had a number of schools vying for her attendance. Six of them offered a similar full ride to what Alabama offered. The Crimson Tide are accepting almost all of the dual credits that she has earned taking advanced classes while at Emmett High, making her a sophomore the day she steps on campus in the fall. The Alabama Honors College is ranked in the top ten in the U.S.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Stelling has some family ties to the South and has had her sights set on attending a university in that region for a number of years. Last year she had the University of Mississippi at the top of her list but she admits that she was persuaded by a visit to the Alabama campus and the extent of their offer to include post-graduate program support.
Stelling intends to focus on her passion for Math but says “who knows where the future will take her.”
The National Merit Scholarship Program journey is normally triggered in a student’s junior year of high school, often based on scores achieved in the Preliminary SAT test programs. It began in 1955 and approximately 1.5 million students each year begin the recognition and scholarship process.
Each year about 50,000 of those applicants are singled out as either commended students or semi-finalists. Normally only about 16,000 receive the semi-finalist designation. In the winter of their senior year, the semi-finalists are narrowed down to about 7,250 Finalists.
Finalists qualify in three categories: National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners who can take their stipends wherever they want; Corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards that direct studies toward specific corporate interests; and College-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards like that received by Stelling.