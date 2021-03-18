Emmett High School Principal Wade Carter told staff and teachers Thursday, March 18 that he has accepted a newly created position in the district for the new school year.
Carter, who has been the Emmett High School Principal for 12 years, has been an educator for 27 years. Carter was principal at the Emmett Junior High for 11 years before moving to the High School. He previously taught elementary and middle school classes in Montana and Idaho.
Carter told fellow administrators that he is excited to take on this new role as the principal of the Emmett Remote Academy, but certainly has mixed feelings about leaving the High School after a dozen years in the top spot.
“It’s been a tremendous honor to lead Emmett High School and I’m very grateful to both students and staff whom I’ve worked with during the past 12 years,” Carter said. “But I’m also looking forward to the new challenge.”
When asked to list the three most memorable highlights he has of his time at the High School he listed:
1. Being recognized in 2017 by US News and World Report as one of the top 10 percent of high schools in the United States.
2. I’m very proud of the dual credit program; some students leave with over 30 college credits when they graduate.
3. Scoring 356.5 on the last EHS accreditation, well exceeding the average scores in the nation. “
“Mr. Carter is perfectly suited for ERA’s principalship because he is highly organized and understands the Idaho Digital Learning Academy and will be able to work with counselors and teachers in ERA’s second year,” Superintendent Craig Woods said. The new principalship is possible because of the recently approved two-year supplemental levy, Woods said.
“We really want to solidify and grow ERA’s program,” Woods said. “We know there are parents and students who want this alternative program, even beyond the COVID pandemic. Mr. Carter will be able to coordinate with ERA teachers and counselors as well as parents to create a successful program.”
“I feel grateful and blessed to have worked alongside Wade for the last 2 years,” EHS Assistant Principal Katie Watkins said. “His influence has shaped me into the teacher and administrator I am today, and I am thankful for the opportunities our partnership has provided. I continue to look forward to the successes in Wade's professional life - as I know there will be many - and I have no doubt he will lead the ERA program to success just as he has done at Emmett High School.”
Woods said a search for the next EHS Principal will begin right away.