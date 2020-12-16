The Emmett High drama team is finding another level of stage performance — one that is perhaps more movies than stage. In the coronavirus environment, the annual fall competitions in front of live audiences and face to face critiques from judges has gone Hollywood.
Doesn’t seem to matter. The EHS performing troupe is right back where they were a year ago — battling for a State Championship. The Emmett thespians took home the State title last year after winning at Districts. This weekend they shoot for a repeat performance.
Dec. 18 and 19 eight different performing duos and solos will try to add to the repeat District III title they won three weeks ago. Instead of loading on a bus and heading off to a theater someplace, they will be loading up their performances to the web.
Alex Barrett, EHS drama assistant explained how this year’s productions are more cinema than theater.
“The district tournament was fully remote and state is going to be fully remote. The kids overcame a lot with some having to quarantine and everything was done via video so they submitted videos for the judges to look at. It was a whole different format then they are used to.”
“The kids will be able to look at their ballots and feedback from Districts and then re-record their videos to submit for the State competition,” Barrett said.
That means this week tweaks to performances will be filmed and re-filmed to get the final cut just right for State.
Drama program director Marjorie Smith is in her twelfth year with the program and despite the altered presentation format thinks her team has a fighting chance to defend. The team will actually have a few less entries at State than a year ago but each can challenge for final round placements.
Top Performances at District III Competition
Costume Design
Jordan Adkins, 3rd
Ensemble Humorous
Riley Buck & Devony Hunter, 1st
Talen Thomas & MaKaylee Anderson, 2nd
Ensemble Serious
Kess Unter and Noe Anderson, 2nd
Original Humorous
Riley Buck and Abby Church. 2nd
Original Serious
Ayla Hunter and Noe Anderson, 1st
Pantomime
Paxton Gregory & Treyson Call, 1st
Bree Anderson & Halle Hart, 2nd
Solo Serious
Jordan Adkins. 4th
Students who helped win district trophy with performances and points earned:
Dane Madsen, Fox Ramos, Dylan Johns, Edison Davis, Taylor Pietrowski, Wyatt Higby, Porter Child, Saeli Pecchia, Larissah Curtis, Jenna Atwood, Kaylee Bettis, Gannon Roeper, Gabe King.