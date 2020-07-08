The graduating class of 2020 from Emmett High finally got a chance to make a formal walk across a stage and receive a diploma designating the completion of a journey — and the commencement of another.
In the vast expanses of the Ford Idaho Center on Tuesday, June 30, 127 EHS graduates experienced a more traditional graduation ceremony to complete an anything but traditional senior year. Graduates were spaced across the Idaho Center floor and only 1,600 attendees were invited into the 10,000 seat facility in Nampa due to coronavirus spread concerns.
While the shadow thrown over the ceremonies due to the COVID-19 outbreak was not ignored, the theme for the day was rising above the challenges and finding a new path forward with confidence and resolve.
“It has taken longer to get here than any of us could have imagined, but it did get here,” EHS counselor and master of ceremonies Chris Roeper said in his opening remarks. “This graduating class has missed out on some things — no senior skip day, no prom, no last day of school, no walking the halls at the elementary and middle schools, no scholarship assembly, no hit and run week, no spring sports. But they did experience the longest Spring Break in history.”
The class of 2020 includes 153 students receiving diplomas, though about twenty were not in attendance at the Idaho Center as they had already moved on to military, work or college commitments prior to the June 30 ceremonies — 38 days delayed from originally scheduled.
It is the “moving on” that keynote speaker David Lileks focused on during his address. The EHS government teacher chosen by the class to deliver the speech, focused on what’s next in his remarks.
Lileks cited Albert Einstein’s suggestion that “in the middle of difficulty lies opportunity for growth.” Lileks challenged the graduates that “it is up to you to determine how you will Step Up and Prepare to Finish. But remember, you are not there yet.”
“Be mindful, and understand that this path that you now will begin to walk down is a much different path than quite possibly you ever intended it to be... forever you will be linked with unique circumstances relating to your graduation in the year 2020,” Lileks said.
In walking that path Lileks suggested that graduates remain on the lookout for things that will likely change their courses and their horizons.
“Never fail to see that things are not what they always seem to be, or how we hear them, or feel that they are not as important as we may think. For many of us, we lead our lives, like water flowing down a hill, going more or less in one direction until we splash into something that forces us to find a new course. We are resilient people. We are courageous! We have souls to help our fellow man out. We are always willing to create a new path forward, as long as its a path forward.”
He encouraged the graduates to “start planning your future, start living your dreams. Be mindful, that now is the “big time”. The world is before you, so make sure you leave it better than you found it.”
Lileks concluded with the challenge to “be on the lookout for the opportunity that will allow for your wings to spread wide open — that will introduce a portal to all of your dreams.”
The EHS Class of 2020 achieved more than surviving COVID-19. Through the turmoil of their senior year they also earned over 1,200 college credits, most through AP exams, dual credit and overload courses, representing over $80,000 in college tuition fees. Over $600,000 of college scholarships were received by members of the Class of 2020.
In addition to the graduation ceremonies for EHS students, the Payette River Regional Technical Academy (PR2TA) presented over 50 certificates of completion. The certificates recognized completions of career technical education courses of study in tandem with their academic degrees from EHS.
Five students were recognized for completing more than one career technical course: Emma King, Jesse Severance, Holly Goslin, Cael Farnsworth and Dallie Biggers.
The Emmett High commencement exercises were one of eight held at the Idaho Center between June 30 and July 1. Schools from Nampa, Caldwell and Vallivue school districts also used the facility for live ceremonies. Most Ada county schools opted for virtual or drive-through versions of graduation.