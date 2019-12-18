EHS Drama claims State title

The Emmett High School (EHS) theater department won the state drama championship last week, proving that even a small town can hold their own against Idaho’s largest schools.
On Dec. 6, Marjorie Smith, drama director, took 16 entries to state, 11 to the semi finals and 6 made it to the final round on Dec. 7.
“We headed to state with the most entries I have ever had in my ten years of being the coach,” said Smith.
The rehearsal schedule was rigorous, starting in September and went until districts which was the week before Thanksgiving.
“We rehearsed everyday in class and the kids would work with me after school to better their performances,” said Smith.
It was a team effort to make sure the kids were prepped and ready for competition. Director Smith had assistant coaches Alex Barrett and Keri Jewkes, as well as former drama students to help guide the kids, critique pieces and offer new ideas.
“I believe the Jr. High Drama program taught by former teacher Paul Clowdus, and now Don Wight, helps prepare the kids for stage acting and technical building.” Smith went on the credit the Emmett school district and community for being supportive of the program and The Community Playhouse for giving students valuable stage time and direction.
Marjorie Smith has taught drama for 11 years and minored in drama at the University of Idaho.
“The program’s tradition is kept alive by the work of the kids and the strong leadership of Mrs. Smith,” said Alex Barrett.
Of those who made it to finals, the following students won medals:
Makaylee Anderson, state champion, solo humorous. Noe Anderson, state champion, solo serious. Gannon Roeper, 3rd place medal, solo serious. Gannon Roeper and Saeli Pecchia, 3rd place medal, ensemble humorous.
Paxton Gregory, Porter Childs, Treyson Call, Kyle Whittemore, Calvin Chamber, finalists (top 8 in the state), ensemble pantomime. Riley Buck, finalist (top 8), original solo humorous.
The top 16 in the state were Sarah Phillips, semi finalist, solo humorous. Abigale Church, semi finalist, solo humorous. Devony Hunter and Saeli Pecchia, ensemble pantomime. Eme Ingram, semi finalist, solo serious. Noe Anderson and Kess Hunter, ensemble serious.
Other members that scored superior ratings and placed 1st, 2nd or 3rd in the beginning rounds to gain points towards the team trophy were:
Talen Thomas, solo humorous. Talen Thomas, Brooklyn Thomas, Devony Hunter, Makaylee Anderson, ensemble comedy. Alexis Dixon, KelciAnna Ludik, Ryan Raynor, Gabe King, Larissah Curtis, ensemble serious. Paxton Gregory, Riley Buck, prop design for King Triton’s Throne. Eme Ingram, costuming. Jordan Adkins, alternate solo audition.