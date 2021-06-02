Graduating Class of 2021
Del Gray / Messenger Index

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The graduating Class of 2021 at Emmett High returned to the same venue that the Class of 2020 utilized last June for its graduation. This year, however, there was no limit on the number of friends and family that could attend and Emmett traveled well to fill seats in the spacious Idaho Center in Nampa. Nearly 170 students completed their high school journey with a walk for diplomas on Thursday evening, May 27. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments