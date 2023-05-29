The Emmett School District gathered at the Willow Grove Event Center May 18 to honor teachers, educational support professionals, community supporters of education and a dozen retirees at an end of year banquet.
Honored as Elementary Teacher of the Year was Deanna Richards who has been teaching at Sweet Montour Elementary School since 2013. She has taught second and third grade and at times has had first through third grades to teach simultaneously.
Richards began teaching in Georgia after graduating from Georgia Southern University in 2007. She and her family moved to Idaho in 2013.
Secondary Teacher of the Year honors went to Mellisa Pitman who is completing her first year at Emmett Middle School.
She previously was teaching at Carberry Elementary and made the decision to move to an 8th grade position last year.
Pitman has been teaching in the Emmett School District for a number of years after starting her teaching career in the bush villages of Alaska near the Arctic Circle.
Kelly and Parker Meyers, both born and raised in Emmett, were honored as the 2023 Friends of Education selection.
The Meyers currently have 13 children in the Emmett School District with the oldest graduating this week.
Beside being homeroom mom(s), often to several classes each year, Kelly and Parker have been active in AAA Boosters, Carberry PTO, coaching sports, volunteering to do landscape and cleanup jobs around schools, and constant supporters of a variety of ESD projects.
Also being honored for their work in their professional capacities were:
Debbie Kimball is retiring this year after 31 years of service to the ESD, starting in food services, working as a bookkeeper and since 2014 as an Administrative Assistant to Special Education. Kimball received the Administrative Support Award.
Educational Specialist for 2023 went to Kelly Pollard. She has taught at Shadow Butte and Butte View and now serves as an Instructional Coach for the District.
Educational Support Professionals — more commonly known as paraprofessionals in the education field — provide multiple levels of support and talents to maintain academic support of multiple teachers, students, and programs.
Elementary Support Professional for 2023 is Terry McCullough who provides Special Education Support at Carberry Elementary.
Secondary Support Professional for 2023 is Hazel Gorino has been the Special Education Para at Emmett High for the past 11 years.