As I sit in my office looking back at the first five months as the Emmett superintendent, I am amazed at the compassion and the level of commitment I see in our students and staff. I appreciate the dedication that I see each and every day, and I don’t want to take that for granted.
I had the opportunity to sit down with several upperclass students at Emmett High School last week and listen to their ideas and hear stories of why they think Emmett School District is great. They believe that their school is inclusive and provides a safe environment for all students. They spoke of their friendships and successes.
It was like opening a gift of good news.
But they also addressed their shortcomings, both as students and as a school.
Although some of the students said they feel empowered to take control of their education, they want teachers to set high expectations for them as students, and to follow through with those raised expectations. They want teachers, administration, and parents to push them to do their best.
Another surprising gift that we should all treasure.
They also recognize a subtle shift in their own personal growth … no longer just being satisfied by simply passing a class. Now they wonder what it will take to get students at all grade levels to set higher expectations for themselves … before it’s too late. How do you inspire students to give their best effort the first time … and all the time?
Just recognizing that difference is a gift that we all need to capitalize on before it’s too late.
I am grateful to be in a school district where students have such a bright vision. Education is truly a gift, and Emmett School District students work hard, and have a desire to be challenged with higher expectations in the classroom and community.
They are ready to rise to the challenge and as I ponder that this Christmas season, I am reminded of a favorite quote by Abigail Adams: “Learning is not attained by chance, it must be sought for with ardor and attended to with diligence.”
As patrons in the Emmett community, please join me in celebrating the success of our students and staff. Let’s all continue to grow and experience life, as we all ready ourselves to unwrap the gift of education.
May you and your families enjoy the holidays.
Superintendent Craig Woods can be reached at 208-365-6301 or cwoods@isd221.net.