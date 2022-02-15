It is said that the only two things that are certain in life are death and taxes. Some political pundits add a third certainty in Idaho – a debate over education.
Can nearly two billion dollars in unbudgeted financial reserves provide significant answers to the ongoing debates about taxes and education in Idaho? While a definitive solution is likely to remain unattainable, some progress may be possible if a consensus can be reached on priorities and where those priorities will direct the future of education in Idaho.
The Idaho legislature is currently offering up multitudes of suggestions on how to deal with its record general budget surplus. While the exact causes and sources of that surplus are debatable, a common consensus appears to be to direct a healthy portion of that current surplus to fixing long-standing perceived problems with infrastructure, education and some form of tax rebate and perhaps ongoing tax relief. How that surplus will be split up remains the pivotal work of this legislative session.
The discussion of infrastructure needs tends to be less emotional, perhaps due to its concrete physical nature. Pot holes, traffic congestion and failing bridges are quantifiable and readily apparent to most. Additional support that may or may not be coming from Federal legislation to tackle infrastructure needs also seems to mitigate the urgency of those needs in regards to the current Idaho legislative agenda.
Solving tax and education issues are not so black and white, however. Every solution requires give and take with an almost impossible task of trying to balance cost with benefits. Who receives the benefits and who bears the costs are often the underlying motivations.
The natural intertwining of the two issues has created an environment for heated debate for decades in Idaho. Mix in an election cycle and some political agendas that would even purge education from the public agenda and you have a potentially volatile chemistry not only in Boise but throughout the State.
During the opening weeks of this legislative session a rush of bills has already moved through the House and Senate to the Governor’s desk for his signature. Education has been at the forefront in discussions but perhaps playing second fiddle to action rapidly moving forward on tax rebates and lowering top tax rates on high income earners. While the passing of a measure to bring the health insurance benefits of teachers to a level already enjoyed by State employees, including legislators, has been called a “game changer” by some, the number of remaining challenges are formidable.
CONSTITUTIONAL MANDATE
Central to all debate on education and funding of education is the Idaho Constitution.
Article IX states in Section 1: “LEGISLATURE TO ESTABLISH SYSTEM OF FREE SCHOOLS. The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
Article IX then also specifies the structure and duties of the State Board of Education, a public school permanent endowment fund, compulsory attendance requirements and prohibition of appropriations going toward sectarian or religious school entities.
MEETING THAT MANDATE
In his budget address to the Legislature in January and repeated at the Gem County Republican’s Lincoln Day Banquet in Emmett on Feb. 5, Governor proclaimed that “we have a constitutional and moral obligation to support K-12 education in Idaho.”
The three major financial commitments Little makes to education this year are:
“Equalizing health insurance for teachers with State employees — funding it adequately to provide competitive benefits for school districts of all sizes.”
“We have improved the starting pay level for teachers and implemented an accelerated pay scale ladder. We are asking for a one-year step up in the salary ladder for veteran teachers immediately.
“We need to continue to put dollars into literacy. It is my belief that by the end of third grade all students should be able to read.”
The first of those steps has been addressed in the passing of House Bill 443 by both bodies of the Legislature and signed ceremoniously several times by the Governor at numerous teacher appreciation rallies across the state last week.
Scott Bedke, Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives explained the significance of the health insurance focused bill.
“This will allow teachers to access the same level of coverage that is currently enjoyed by all State employees and in a larger risk pool, likely to result in lower rates and more rate stability,” Bedke said. “The state currently expends about $4,100 more for employee health insurance than what school districts expend per employee. This bill makes up the difference to the district and it also provides a pool of money for two years than be accessed by districts to meet the reserve requirements necessary for this type of self-insured program to be initiated at the local level.”
The attention to health insurance support is well received in Emmett.
While the Emmett School District only received a six percent rate increase this year in its insurance premiums, the volatility in recent years has made negotiating a viable plan problematic.
“Health insurance rates have been going through the roof for the last several years,” said ESD superintendent Craig Woods. “We had consistent 15 or 16 percent increases in premium for several years.”
Efforts to self-insure, which the new arrangement with the State will allow, were difficult due to the size of the insured pool for smaller school districts. Even when efforts were made to encourage districts to join a larger pool, the reserve requirements needed to be brought to the table by the districts were beyond their abilities. The State’s commitment to help with that for a couple of years is appreciated according to Woods.
Beyond the health insurance measure, a bill to accelerate the pay scale steps for veteran teachers has received attention.
A bill to permanently change the formula used by the State to fund public schools on a per student basis is under consideration. Prior to the arrival of the COVID pandemic in 2020, schools received their per student distribution based on attendance figures. With the disruption of in-classroom instruction in many school districts across the state, the Legislature has approved an emergency measure the past two years to make that distribution based on enrollment rather than attendance.
A proposed move to a permanent change to enrollment versus attendance numbers is met with approval from Gem County school officials.
Superintendent Woods calls the emergency measure “the best thing the Legislature has done.”
One of the biggest benefits of the formula change is stability. Enrolled students — those the school district is considered responsible for — are established early in the year and remain stable regardless of absenteeism for any reason.
“It makes budgeting and balancing classes something that is more accurate, predictable, and consistent,” Woods said.
He cautions that “the schools will have to be held accountable for attendance” under this formula but something that he feels they are invested in regardless.
The change in funding formulas appears to also be a move that proponents of other measures, such as a school voucher system, are in favor of as the term “enrolled” student seems to set a visible standard they can work from.
MORE THAN FUNDING FORMULAS NEEDED
While the State funding formula is critical to the base revenues school districts receive for operations, it does little or nothing to address school needs that have been shifted to supplemental property tax levies.
Schools have increasingly been turning to the one and two-year supplemental levy options to fund counseling positions, all-day kindergartens and various other needs not covered by the student-formula appropriations. Supplemental levies shift the tax burden from state sales tax and income tax revenues to local property taxes.
Use of supplemental tax levies has increased by over 50 percent in the last ten years, reaching a record $218.2 million this school year. The number of school districts utilizing them has soared particularly since school funding was dramatically cut by the Legislature in reaction to the 2008 economic downturn.
Last year a bill was presented that would have possibly moved some of the burden for implementation of all-day kindergarten from supplemental levies to the state’s tax rolls. It didn’t get a full hearing but is expected to return to the table in the coming days.
Any funding for all-day kindergarten would be welcome in Emmett as it could help facilitate a commitment the Board has made to “continue to reduce and hopefully soon eliminate the supplemental levy we currently have,” according to Woods.
A bill introduced in the Legislature last week would make it a requirement that up to 75 percent of any funds provided for all-day kindergarten would have to be offset with a equal reduction in supplemental levies.
A recent report issued as part of a legislative audit in regards to school buildings has opened up another front in the school funding battles.
Addressing the constitutional requirement to maintain adequate school buildings, the audit commissioned by the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee assesses that Idaho is falling well short of meeting that objective.
A story by Idaho Press legislative reporter Betsy Russell in the Feb. 13, 2022 edition of the paper details an estimated $847 million needed to get schools that responded to surveys for the report up to “good” condition. That only accounts for needs from 77 of Idaho’s 115 school districts.
While most legislators were reportedly shocked by the findings of the report completed by the Legislature’s Office of Performance evaluations, some saw it as a motivation to further limit local options in meeting those needs.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, is sponsoring a bill which would forbid school district from trying again to pass a school bond for 11 months if they fall short of the required 66.67% supermajority at the polls.
Russell reports that after 20 years of litigation, in 2005 the Idaho Supreme Court ruled “the state’s school funding system unconstitutional because it left the full cost of school construction up to local property taxpayers...the court ordered the Legislature to fix the problem, but didn’t say how.”
The constitution and the courts have made it clear that funding adequate schools is the State’s responsibility. There is seeming agreement that some new directions need to taken and increased support is warranted.
The issue of adequate school buildings is on the table in all parts of the state. Rural schools have a remarkable need for upgrades or replacements according to information presented to the legislature. That is compounded with the projection that population growth in the State will require over 100 new schools by 2030.
There is not a consensus of how “increased” support for schools will materialize, however, and the debate is not just about dollars and cents.
BEYOND THE BUDGETS
When asked if education in Idaho is at a critical crossroads, Emmett Superintendent Woods remarked that it “feels more like we are in the crosshairs.”
That feeling is shared by many of his colleagues and is certainly a prevailing sensation shared by many of those in the teaching profession. The multitude of pressures building in the system of delivering education to our youth are increasingly complex.
Funding is a critical component of the challenges facing public education in schools, but it is only one of the hurdles facing educators, students, parents and taxpayers.
COVID IMPACT
At the Gem County Lincoln Day banquet in Emmett on Feb. 5, Sherri Ybarra, Idaho’s superintendent of public instruction told the Messenger Index that “dealing with the impact of COVID on our students and learning environments remains our biggest challenge”.
“All of the other issues are weighed down by the complications of dealing with a pandemic and keeping kids in a safe and effective learning environment,” Ybarra said.
Federal funds through CARES and ESSER legislation have provided some financial relief from the additional expenses of providing teachers and students with Personal Protective Equipment, sanitary supplies, and other measures targeted at reducing the spread of the viruses. Increasing internet capabilities have benefitted from some of that federal aid as well.
But the COVID created voids are not just material.
“The primary challenge is keeping students first — academically, socially, and emotionally,” says Patrick Goff, superintendent of Payette River Regional Technical Academy in Emmett. “Catching students up due to lags created by the pandemic is a challenge. Many people are unaware of the additional stresses the changes in learning environment has had on our students and teachers.”
Goff sees a second challenge for schools is going to be retention of teachers. While COVID has taken its toll, the broader environmental and economic pressures facing teachers has been building for years and have some national observers predicting a great exodus from the profession is at hand.
As the labor pool shrinks, the result of large numbers leaving the profession, competition is likely to soar for those teachers that remain. Even if the State can level the compensation playing field with pay and health benefits, schools with better facilities may have an edge to retain and attract new teachers.
Woods agrees that pressures on the staffing pool are critical.
“We are asking them to do more with less every day.” Woods said. “Even if you could find more staff, how do we properly equip them.”
The use of teacher coaches, funded in part by the ESD supplemental levy, is one tool that Woods sees yielding great results in providing teachers with true support in dealing with the daily issues they encounter — COVID or otherwise.
PERCEIVED FAILURES OF EDUCATION
While money is always at the forefront, the additional pressures being applied to Idaho’s public education system are coming from all facets of the economic and political spectrums. It has played out in recent years with legislation often penalizing schools — particularly higher education schools — for unsubstantiated accusations of “indoctrination.”
That environment has been building in Idaho for more than a decade. From the controversial so-called Luna Laws enacted in 2011 to a push to reject Common Core standards for education, the very definition of the critical components of a quality public education are not widely agreed upon.
The Luna Laws (named for then Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Luna) basically imposed a mandate for online courses for high school graduates (a measure pushed by legislators funded by technology companies), made test scores the measure of teacher quality, provided bonuses for teachers whose students got higher scores, and removed many teacher rights including the elimination of tenure or seniority.
The online course emphasis may have been a mitigating factor allowing some Idaho schools to better confront the issues that been created by COVID containment measures the past two years.
The testing emphasis does not appear to have succeeded in achieving the ultimate goal of greater individual student success and evokes accusations that teachers are being forced to teach to the test and not to individual student achievement. Many of the Luna Law mandates have been eased or removed by legislation in recent years.
Common Core was adopted by the Idaho legislature Jan. 24, 2011, and was fully implemented in the 2013-14 school year. Developed across the country by a state-initiated process that launched in 2009, 41 states currently use the common core standards in some form.
During the development process, the standards were divided into two categories:
• First, the college- and career-readiness standards, which address what students are expected to know and understand by the time they graduate from high school
• Second, the K-12 standards, which address expectations for elementary school through high school
Testing became a central measure of success of the common core standards.
That testing is under scrutiny.
Idaho Teacher of the Year Todd Knight took issue with standardized tests addressing legislators in January. “Standardized tests are not helping our students or teachers in the way they are currently administered, written or use,” Knight said.
He took issue with tests that use scores to determine a level of proficiency achieved by a collective large number of students rather than whether individual students improved throughout the year.
Another indicator being used by the State has been the college readiness of students.
A major emphasis from the Idaho State Board of Education to achieve those goals was its Go On campaign. While it had perhaps broader intentions, the interpretation for many students was to “Go On to College.” Those who had no desire to go on to college, choosing perhaps a technical or occupational apprenticeship route, became treated as statistical failures in the assessment rubric.
Goff sees a need to “get everyone to understand that we have to focus on not getting everyone ready for college but career ready.”
Current legislation pending in Boise would eliminate Common Core standards altogether or at least outside some basic Math, Science and English Language areas.
Steven Thayn of Emmett, representing District 8 in the Idaho Senate says he didn’t favor Common Core when it was introduced and doesn’t favor it today. He is confident that some changes are coming this session.
A ranking member of the Senate Education committee Thayn has a focus beyond just budgets and on the delivery of education to individual students. His Senate Bill 1238 would allow schools to designate certain students as “self-directed learners.”
The measure would allow K-12 schools to award that designation based on mastery of content knowledge and granting those students more flexibility in and out of the classroom.
The bill passed unanimously out of the Senate.
Senator Thayn sees the bill as just one step in helping to correct the course of education in Idaho.
”There are several weaknesses in the current system corrected by this bill. First, the current system does not reward diligent students. The “self-directed student” bill rewards students that do their work and get good grades with flexibility,” Thayn said. “This flexibility comes in two different types – flexibility inside the system and flexibility outside the system.
”Internal flexibility could be the ability to have a longer recess for an elementary school student or keeping a phone for an older student. Another option for a self-directed student would be to take another class with their extra time or study a subject they are passionate about.
”External flexibility would usually require support from parents for out of school activities such as piano lessons taken during school hours, hunting trips, or family vacations. High school students may work with their schools to get their schoolwork done by noon and spend the rest of the day at a job or doing workforce training or apprenticeships.”
Thayn also contends that “the current system is based upon the factory model which states that all students will learn the same thing at the same time at the same rate.”
“We all know this is an erroneous assumption,” said Thayn, “yet the structure of the system reinforces this false notion. The “self-directed learner” bill provides another set of options for diligent students.”
Thayn also see his legislation dove-tailing with a change in the formula funding schools on an enrollment basis.
“Funding has been based upon attendance. If a student is not in school, the school does not get funded,” Thayn said. “The “self-directed learner” bill allows school to get funding if learning takes placed which will inject flexibility and innovation into the system.
“Parents, teachers, and students have been held captive by this time-based system. Allowing for flexibility will increase the voice of students, teachers, and parents to access the system in a variety of ways that will focus on learning rather than time. It cannot be overstated how important it is to increase the voice of students and parents.”
A NEW DYNAMIC NEEDED?
Thayn’s call for an increased voice of students and parents is being echoed in legislative committees this session — particularly an increased voice for parents. That has included calls for more Parental Choice regarding schools at the same time that parental involvement with their students are reportedly on a continued decline.
He and some of his fellow legislators seem to feel that parental disconnect is a product of the current education system, rather than social and economic trends.
“The greatest weakness of education is lack of parental support, Thayn says.
“Parents are not engaged for one simple reason; they have no power to affect the system. The system, as currently structured, is a take-it-or-leave it proposition largely driven by the straight jacket of seat time school funding,” Thayn contends.
“Schools need to move toward a customer service model where they get parents together and have focus groups asking parents what the school can do to help them.” Thayn says. “Schools need flexibility to really provide the services they want to give. School choice is critical to getting parents involved. If parents are given a choice, they will more likely take ownership for that choice.”
ABANDON PUBLIC EDUCATION MODEL?
From a purely accounting perspective, abandoning the State’s constitutional commitment to a free and common public education, makes some sense. If a substantial portion of the taxes assessed to the citizens is required to fund that commitment than removing it would theoretically return those funds to the taxpayer.
There are some legislators who appear to have embraced that concept and see education something that should be strictly a parent/student responsibility — take it or leave it.
Thayn is not one.
”As far as the constitutional mandate for public education, it will not be removed in this generation or the next. I would not worry about this issue. However, vouchers or education savings accounts will not harm public schools. Public schools have a competitive advantage as long as they offer a good education.”
Gleaning through the issues that affect education is not a simple task. Never has been and likely never will be. A commitment to the value of education, however, is not nearly as complicated.
President John F. Kennedy offered his perspective that “our progress as a nation can be no swifter than our progress in education. The human mind is our fundamental resource.”
It goes beyond progress according to President Franklin D. Roosevelt: “Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard for democracy, therefore, is education.”
Which roads Idaho legislators, educators, parents and students choose are yet to be seen.