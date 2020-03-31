Just before 6 p.m.Tuesday, an earthquake centered about 44 miles west of Challis sent shockwaves throughout the Northwest. The 6.5 richter scale reading reported by the USGS was strong enough to be felt not only throughout Idaho but there were reports from eastern Washington and Montana as well.
At approximately 5:52 p.m. the twenty to thirty second vibrations were reported to have been experienced throughout Gem County, though no reports of physical damage were immediately reported.
According to Gem County emergency director Laurie Boston reports coming into her center ranged from mild shaking in the southern portion of the county to “windows heaving but not breaking and microwaves nearly vibrating off of counters” in the Ola area of northern Gem County.
Gem County and Emmett City personnel were immediately out checking normal high risk areas. Reports of some rocks dislodged along Highways 16 and 52 appeared to be minor and no road blockage was immediately reported.
Initial observations indicated no evidence of damage at Black Canyon Dam though Bureau of Reclamation specialists were reported to be in route for further inspection.
Boston cautioned woodstove and fireplace users to be extra aware of possible chimney damage that might not be noticeable until a live fire is present.
