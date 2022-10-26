Compared to some neighboring counties, Gem County is seeing a pretty traditional demand for absentee and early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election.
Requests for absentee ballots in Gem County have been accepted since Sept. 23 and will continue to be mailed out through this Friday, Oct. 28.
“We have issued 1,208 absentee ballots,” Gem County Clerk Shelly Tilton reported to the Messenger Index on Friday. “That is fairly average I think for a General election, maybe a little on the higher side.”
Requests for absentee ballots can be made at the Clerk’s Office in the Gem County Courthouse or obtained from the county website: gemcounty.org under the elections tab. They can also be requested by mail or email (elections@co.gem.id.us) but must be received no later than Oct. 28.
All absentee ballots must be returned to the Clerk’s Office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday., Nov. 8.
Early voting in Gem County began in person at the Clerk’s Office on Oct. 17.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“We just started early voting on Wednesday so we don’t have a whole lot yet, 40 as of now,” reported Tilton.
In-person voting at the Courthouse will remain available, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 4.
Some counties, particularly Canyon County, is encouraging voters to utilize the absentee or early voting option to avoid anticipated waits at polls on election day. Canyon County has not been able to expand its polling locations as rapidly as the population has expanded in the last few years, partially due to a lack of poll workers.
That doesn’t appear to be a problem in Gem County. All thirteen precinct locations are fully staffed and ready to serve voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8 according to Tilton.
A complete Voters Guide will appear in the Nov. 2 edition of the Messenger Index as well as a sample ballot for Gem County.